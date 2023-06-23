You can't have a perfect summer day outdoors without wearing the right hat.
Not only are hats a fashion statement and can dress up or dress down any outfit, but the accessory is also great for keeping your skin out of the direct sun.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up the best hats for summer activities, from hiking to lounging on the beach or relaxing poolside. With the warm weather in full swing, it's time for you to shop this must-have accessory for the season.
Scroll down to shop Bergamotto's picks.
Best visor
Lori Bergamotto calls this "the unicorn of visors," because "you can wear this for a sporty look or when you're actually playing sports."
It's made with an interior sweatband that's removable and machine-washable, so you can wear it multiple times and keep it fresh. It's moisture-wicking, quick-drying and incredibly soft.
"Reviewers love that it offers great sun protection and absorbs sweat, as well as for its adjustability," Bergamotto says.
Removable Sweatband All-Sport Visor
Price: $38 • From: lululemon
Best sun hat
This hat known for blocking out the sun has more than 350 positive reviews.
"It's lightweight and comfortable, and even has a sunglasses lock to help keep your summer sunnies in place," Bergamotto says.
Best beach hat
This Panama hat is made with breathable materials and offers sun protection.
"This is a great hat to wear for a beach day or to pack in a suitcase for your vacation. Thanks to its tightly braided construction, it's incredibly durable and won't warp," says Bergamotto.