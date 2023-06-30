Backyard entertaining is one of the finest things about the summer season.
Whether you are throwing a birthday party for your kids, entertaining some neighborhood friends or just looking for a romantic stay-at-home evening by your new firepit, these essentials are just the additions you might need to host the perfect event.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has hand-picked some of the best items for backyard entertaining. In addition, a few "GMA" testers have tried the products out to make your shopping decision easier.
Plus, we have more "GMA" picks to shop as well.
Continue below to check them all out!
Best bounce house
"The one-two punch of a good buy: quick on the setup, long on the fun," Bergamotto said.
According to our "GMA" tester, this bounce house was easy to store but can hold up to 250 pounds once inflated. Lots of reviewers were impressed that they could use it in an indoor space once the summer is over. Overall a great investment for multiple entertainment uses.
Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer
Price: $197.30 • From: Amazon
Best water table
"Easy to assemble and big enough for multiple kids to play for hours," Bergamotto explained.
Our toddler tester gave it two thumbs up and splashed around for more than two hours -- an eternity in kid time!
Best bug repellant fan
One thing a host doesn't wants at their outdoor party are bugs. This genius products uses holographic blades to keep bugs away, no matter where you are.
"Great for all outdoor entertaining and, thanks to the flexible blades, it's safe to use around kids -- which is one of the resounding comments from the over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon," Bergamotto said.
Treva Chemical Free Bug Fan Fly Deterrent with Holographic Blades to Clear Bugs
Price: $15.89 • From: Amazon
Best bug barricade for drinks
These color-coded drink covers are reusable and a great way to help differentiate and identify individual drinks.
Best ice cream maker
"Ice cream makers have gone viral this summer, but they're often either too expensive or sold out," Bergomotto said.
Our "GMA" testers said this particular ice cream maker was "incredibly easy to use and made really soft and creamy vanilla ice cream."
"Felt like having ice cream from a real ice cream shop in our own house!" they said.
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker
Price: $65.15 • From: Walmart
Best bonfire
What is a backyard party without a bonfire? This Home Depot top seller gets rave reviews from users because of its even airflow and a new removeable ash pan for easy cleaning.
Bonfire 2.0 in.,19.5 in. x 14 in. Outdoor Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Price: $229.99 • From: Home Depot
Best waterproof speaker
This waterproof speaker has a 12-hour battery life and can connect to multiple speakers and up to two devices to maximize the music, which is perfect for the pool, the beach or even an indoor function.
Best shatterproof drinkware
This six-piece colorful set of shatterproof drinking glasses is affordable and can elevate the aesthetic of your iced drink. Your iced tea has never looked better!
"Great if you're hosting a party for reliable and reusable unbreakable, or as a housewarming gift for the host," Bergamotto said.
Best outdoor dining set
Love eating outdoors during the warm weather season? This affordable outdoor dining set is perfect to add to your table! The set is chip resistant, BPA-free and unbreakable. Bergamotto called these pastel-colored plates and dishes a "California cool style that's enviable for any al fresco event."
Best stainproof pillow
"Throw pillows are an affordable way to dress up any space in an instant. But when you're decorating for the outdoors, function trumps all," Bergamotto said.
These indoor and outdoor toss pillows come in over 30 colors or patterns. They're comfortable and resistant to stains, fading water and mold, and the perfect outdoor accessory for your seating area.