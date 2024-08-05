What's new at Nike?
To start, there's a collection of "just in" styles to shop: Nike Air Max and Nike Dunk Low shoes, Sabrina 2 "United" basketball shoes and Air Jordan Mule golf shoes, to name a few. There's the Nike Zoom Vomero 5, a "go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling," too.
For those searching for hot summer sales, Nike is offering discounts during its Back to School Event, including 25% off select colors of the kids' Nike Air Max 270 shoe. There are also running shoes on sale, like Nike InfinityRN 4 Men's Road Running Shoes, now under $100. Note items marked for sale and use code SPORT25 to apply your discount at checkout.
Continue below to shop newness, as well as picks on sale.
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Nike has deemed these sneakers one of the "coolest of the season." They feature mesh panels and ventilation ports on the help, Zoom Air cushioning to "provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation" and a rubber outsole for traction.
- $160
- Nike
Air Jordan 6 Retro "White and Midnight Navy" Men's Shoes
"Laden with dynamic design lines and those iconic lace locks, these sneakers bring throwback style to any 'fit," Nike's website reads.
- $200
- Nike
Nike Dunk Low SE
The Nike Dunk Low sneakers have an added collar, lightweight cushioning and a gum sole.
- $125
- Nike
Nike Air Max Dn Men's Shoes
"The Air Max Dn features our Dynamic Air unit system of dual-pressure tubes, creating a reactive sensation with every step," Nike's website states. They have a foam midsole and a rubber outsole and are available in multiple colors.
- $170
- Nike
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Slide into these shoes after your golf match or whenever you're on the go.
- $110
- Nike
Sabrina 2 "United" Basketball Shoes
These 4.6-star basketball shoes, named after Sabrina Ionescu, have new "Cushlon foam" that "gives you a plush underfoot sensation," according to Nike's website. Shop this bold red color or design your own with Nike's custom shop.
- $170
- Nike
Sabrina 2 "Gold Quest" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Shop the Sabrina 2 shoe for kids in three colors, including Gold Quest and Conductor.
- $110
- Nike
Nike shoes on sale
Nike Air Max 270 Big Kids' Shoes, White/Platinum Violet/Burgundy Crush
- $97.50
- $130
- Nike