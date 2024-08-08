"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hits theaters Sept. 6, and Glamnetic is celebrating the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 classic with an irresistible collection of press-on nails featuring art inspired by the film.
Five designs are available in the collection, all sold individually for $21.99 or in a PR box collection featuring all five designs, a carrying case and the brand's brush-on glue for $99.99.
The "Beetlejuice" design comes in a long almond shape and green ombre ending in a white French tip as a nod to the ghost with the most himself. Black and white swirls peek out from the underneath part of the nail for an unexpected detail.
"Ghost House" is another dark option, this time in a deep blue long coffin shape and accented with tiny skulls and silver criss-crossing lines.
For shorter nails, the "Lydia" features a red lace print inspired by her infamous wedding gown, while the "Sandworm" nails feature the petulant monster's goofy face and a striped tail design that runs across multiple fingers.
Rounding out the collection are the "Shrinkers," a more subtle nod to the film with a black, sparkly ombre design that's comfortable and highly wearable, no matter your personal style.
These nails last up to two weeks and are the perfect finishing touch to any "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" look, whether you're donning your kooky-goth best to see the film with friends or dressing up as one of the characters for Halloween later this year.
