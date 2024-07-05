'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice': Everything you need to know before seeing the highly anticipated sequel
Brace yourselves for a devilishly good time, because "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is nearly here.
Michael Keaton returns as everyone's favorite black-and-white-striped suit-wearing demon in the highly anticipated sequel, set to wreak havoc on the land of the living 36 years following the original film.
Here's everything you need to know about "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."
When does "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hit the big screen?
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hits theaters Sept. 6.
Burton directs with a screenplay from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and a story from Gough, Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith.
What is "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" about?
The synopsis for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" finds the Deetz family -- Catherine O'Hara's Delia, Winona Ryder's Lydia and newcomer Jenna Ortega's Astrid -- dealing with an "unexpected family tragedy" and returning to their home in Winter River.
"Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally reopened," the synopsis continues. "With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."
Who stars in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"?
As previously mentioned, Keaton reprises his role as Beetlejuice in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," and we also see the return of O'Hara's Delia and Ryder's Lydia.
Leading the newcomers is Ortega's Astrid, with Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti and Willem Dafoe also joining the fold.
What trailers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" have been released?
A teaser trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" dropped in March, tapping into our cinematic nostalgia by featuring a children's choir singing Harry Belafonte's song "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," which was prominently featured in the 1988 original.
We see Astrid riding her bike through the town before she later comes across the memorable model of the town that played a central role in the prior film.
Keaton, in his iconic Beetlejuice striped suit, delivers a single line to a clearly shocked Lydia, saying, "The juice is loose!"
The official trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" debuted in May, giving fans a deeper look at the plot for the long-awaited sequel.
We find out it's Astrid who uttered Beetlejuice's name three times to summon him, and Lydia gets existential, asking, "The living. The dead. Can they co-exist? That's what we're here to find out."
Where can I watch the original "Beetlejuice" movie?
The original 1988 "Beetlejuice" film is currently streaming on Amazon's Prime Video.
You can also rent or buy the film to stream on Amazon, YouTube and other platforms.