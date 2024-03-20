"Beetlejuice" fans are getting their first look at the highly anticipated sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

First-look photos from the forthcoming film, which arrives in theaters in September and sees Tim Burton returning as director, dropped Wednesday.

One image shows Michael Keaton back in Beetlejuice's iconic black-and-white striped suit, complete with white face makeup with black circles around the eye and wild hair.

Michael Keaton appears as Beetlejuice in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros.

Another snap shows us three generations of Deetz women. Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder are back as matriarchs Delia Deetz and Lydia Deetz all grown up, respectively. "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega joins the fold as Astrid Deetz, Lydia's daughter and Delia's granddaughter.

Also in the photo with the Deetz ladies is Justin Theroux as Rory, with the foursome all wearing black and standing in front of a hearse, presumably at a funeral.

(L-R) Catherine O'Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia and Justin Theroux as Rory appear in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about bringing Beetlejuice back to the big screen, Burton said Keaton "just got back into it" and embraced the role.

"It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it," he said. "It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like a demon possession, just went right back into it."

Burton also said he and Keaton had discussed a sequel throughout the years and tossed around various ideas.

"Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it," the director said. "I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook."

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hits theaters on Sept. 6.