Fans of the supernatural officially have some details on Tim Burton's highly anticipated follow-up to his 1988 cult classic, "Beetlejuice."

The upcoming horror comedy film, a sequel of the original movie, will be appropriately titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," according to a brand new movie poster Warner Bros. Pictures shared on X on Thursday.

Michael Keaton is shown in a scene from the movie "Beetlejuice." Moviestore via Shutterstock

The repetition in the title is a reference to the summoning call for the titular character, played by Michael Keaton in both the 1988 film and the upcoming sequel. In the original movie, Beetlejuice could be summoned from the Neitherworld by repeating his name three times over.

The top of the poster reads, "The wait is almost over."

Below that are two hands holding up ticker tape with the numbers "09, 06, 24," indicating a release date of Sept. 6. 2024. An ominous beetle is seen crawling over the top of the tape.

"Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice - Only in theaters September 6," Warner Bros. Pictures wrote in its post on X.

Burton shared a photo on Instagram in November last year indicating that the "Beetlejuice" sequel had wrapped shooting.

"Thank you to everyone involved," he wrote at the time.

The original "Beetlejuice" revolves around a group of ghosts working to scare off newcomers living in a haunted house. The ghosts are led by Betelgeuse (Keaton), as a mischievous and rambunctious ghost who works as a "freelance bio-exorcist."

Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder also starred in the film.

The sequel will once again star Keaton, Ryder and O'Hara, as well as new cast members Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.