A brand new "Ghostbusters" trailer leans in to the nostalgia-heavy components of the iconic 1980's "Ghostbusters" franchise with shots of Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd and Annie Potts in full ghost-busting form.

The new look at "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," which hits theaters March 22, hints at a characteristically humorous story of a new generation of Ghostbusters, led by Paul Rudd, teaming up with the classic protagonists to deter evil in New York City.

The trailer focuses on the family of Egon Spengler, the Ghostbuster formerly played by Harold Ramis (who died in 2014), who team up with original Ghostbusters Murray, Hudson, Aykroyd and Potts to fight supernatural evil from the recognizable New York City firehouse.

In the trailer, the elder Ghostbusters have "developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level," according to the movie's official synopsis.

"If there's something strange," Rudd's character says in the trailer, broken up by action shots. "If there's something weird," he continues, teeing up the classic line: "Who are people gonna call?"

Ghostbuster secretary Janine Melnitz, played by Potts, delivers the end of the phrase: "We're the Ghostbusters, what do you want?" she says while answering a phone call.

The trailer warns of a new threat facing the team: the possibility of a second ice age.

Ghostbusters staples like futuristic proton packs and a variety of uniquely designed ghosts also feature prominently in the teaser.

The new take on the science fiction classic is directed by "Monster House" and 2015's "Poltergeist" director Gil Kenan, and co-written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman.

In addition to Rudd and original "Ghostbusters" cast members Murray, Hudson, Aykroyd and Potts, the cast includes "The Gilded Age" star Carrie Coon, "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard and more.

"The Big Sick" star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani and comedian Patton Oswalt also appear in the trailer.

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" follows 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," which also starred Rudd and was co-written by Kenan and Reitman, with Reitman in the director's seat.