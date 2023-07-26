The curtain will rise again next month on "Only Murders in the Building," and it's the show's most dramatic and star-studded season yet.
An official trailer for the upcoming third season was released on Wednesday. This time, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are heading to the theater to produce another podcast on murder.
A synopsis for the film says season 3 finds Charles, Oliver and Mabel (Martin, Short and Gomez, respectively) "investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show."
The case they're investigating this time around is the mysterious death of fictional Hollywood action star Ben Gilroy, played by Paul Rudd, whose co-star Loretta Durkin -- played by Meryl Streep -- will help the trio as they put the pieces of the puzzle together.
The trailer is nearly three minutes long, but includes a packed cast with appearances from "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park, who plays Kimber and is described by Martin in the trailer as a "TikTok addicted starlet," and "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams. There's also a quick clip of Matthew Broderick at the end.
During production for the new season, Gomez shared behind-the-scenes clips with her fellow cast members, including Streep and Rudd.
A first-look teaser featuring Streep was released in March and shows the actress in a scene that appeared to be a table read.
In April, the show announced it had ended filming for the upcoming season with an Instagram video.
"That's a wrap…" Martin says in the video.
"On season three…" Gomez adds.
"Of 'Only Murders in the Building,'" Short says.
"Only Murders in the Building" season 3 will return to Hulu on Aug. 8.
