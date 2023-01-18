The "Only Murders in the Building" cast is getting bigger.

In an Instagram video shared by Selena Gomez on set of the hit series Tuesday, the singer and actress who plays Mabel Mora shows off some of the show's star-studded cast including Steve Martin, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Paul Rudd and… Meryl Streep.

The video opens with Gomez flanked by cast members Steve Martin and Short. "What are we shooting?" she asks, smiling, before answering: "Season 3!"

"The gang is back," she continues, panning her selfie video to reveal fellow cast member Andrea Martin waving her hellos.

"Can this honestly get any better?" Gomez asks, to which another pan reveals Paul Rudd, who says, "Well, I do think it can get a little bit better."

Gomez answers, "What do you mean?" before Streep pops up behind her.

"Steve, do you need a pillow?" she asks Steve Martin before turning to Short and asking him if he needs anything.

Short replies, "Just the tea I asked for a half hour ago."

bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE In this June 27, 2022, file photo, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2, in Los Angeles.

Gomez says she's fine, then ends the video with a genuine OMG face.

The show follows Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Short), who come together over their love of true crime podcasts. They create their own after investigating the murders that happen in their building on the Upper West Side of New York City.