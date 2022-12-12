Steve Martin and Martin Short delighted fans with a "Father of the Bride" skit on "Saturday Night Live," over the weekend, more than 30 years after the iconic film was released.

The "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars hosted the Dec. 10 episode of the sketch comedy series and, during the show, delivered a parody of the 1991 rom-com directed by Charles Shyer and co-written by Nancy Meyers.

Titled "Father of the Bride Part 8," the segment is described as "three decades and seven divorces later, Annie's back and ready to give marriage an 8th shot."

Martin, 77, reprises his role as the "father," George Banks, with Heidi Gardner playing the "bride" role of Annie, originally portrayed by Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Short, 72, is back in his role as wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer, with Chloe Fineman as Nina Banks and Bowen Yang as Franck's assistant, Howard Weinstein, in roles originally portrayed by Diane Keaton and BD Wong, respectively.

In a surprise moment, Kieran Culkin also joined the mini-reunion as his character Matty Banks, all grown up.

Martin and Short's "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Selena Gomez also made a cameo in the parody, playing herself as Annie's wedding singer.

Father of the Bride Part 8 pic.twitter.com/KDvLUQFMPL — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 11, 2022

The comedy legends roasted each other during their opening monologue Saturday night, even reading eulogies they had each written for the other.