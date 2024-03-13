Horror fans rejoice: Neve Campbell is returning to the "Scream" franchise.

The actress, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm she will star in "Scream 7" and that her iconic final girl "Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!"

"It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies," she said. "My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned."

Campbell, in her new statement, said she is "very happy and proud" to have been asked back "in the most respectful way" and "couldn't be more thrilled!!!"

Neve Campbell and Rose McGowan are shown in a scene from the 1996 movie "Scream." Kobal via Shutterstock

The "Party of Five" actress previously exited the franchise ahead of 2023's "Scream VI" following a salary dispute, explaining that the offer presented to her "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream,'" she said at the time.

Campbell's new post also included a photo of the forthcoming seventh film's script, which revealed that the franchise's creator, Kevin Williamson, will direct.

Williamson previously wrote the first, second, and fourth films in the franchise.

In addition to creating shows like "Dawson's Creek," "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Following," Williamson made his directorial debut 1999 with "Teaching Mrs. Tingle."

Williamson celebrated the announcement on Instagram, sharing what stepping up as director for the newest "Scream" film means to him.

"It's been nearly 30 years since my very first script, Scream, was directed by the legendary Wes Craven," he wrote on Wednesday. "I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise."

"I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can't wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire Scream family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the Scream franchise," he continued.

Campbell's return comes after actresses Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who starred in the two most recent "Scream" films, exited the franchise.

Ortega departed due to a scheduling conflict with "Wednesday" season 2, Deadline reported in November.

According to multiple reports, Barrera was allegedly fired from the franchise due to social media posts related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. When asked about her firing in an interview with Rolling Stone, Barrera said "I know who I am" and that she was "very at peace."

In a statement to Variety regarding Barrera's firing, Spyglass said, "Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Spyglass for comment.