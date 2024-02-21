Jenna Ortega is opening up about her role in the forthcoming "Beetlejuice" sequel and why she's excited to bring "weird, strange, off-putting stories" back to theaters.

The "Wednesday" actress stars in the Tim Burton film, titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," as Astrid, the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder).

Ortega described her character as "weird, but in a different way and not in the same way you'd assume," when chatting with Vanity Fair about the role.

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder appear in a scene from the 1988 film "Beetlejuice." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

"I wouldn't say she's bright and sunny at all. She doesn't go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents," she explained. "I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves. So I think it's a little bit of that. I'm not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom's history or past. We butt heads quite a bit."

Ortega teased the relationship between Astrid and her mom Lydia as "very important" to the film's story.

The scream queen also reflected on the impact Ryder's character in the 1988 original film has had on her, calling her "the coolest ever."

"So then to play her daughter and also have to be like, 'Mom...' and roll your eyes was definitely more challenging for me as an actor, but super fun to play," she gushed.

Winona Ryder appears in a scene from the 1988 film "Beetlejuice." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

Ortega said she's glad "Beetlejuice" is making a comeback during a time where audiences are getting hit with a lot of nostalgia on the big screen.

"I feel like studios nowadays, of course they want people in seats and you've got to do reboots or sequels or things like that to get people entwined, but to bring 'Beetlejuice' back -- of all of the stories -- is so good because people need to revisit weird, strange, off-putting stories again," she said. "We need to introduce the younger generation that's always on the phone to new artistic and creative ideas."

"The weirder you get with it, the more people you can get to see it, I think will probably do a lot for film in general," she added.