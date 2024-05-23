"It's showtime!"
The official trailer to the 1988 classic "Beetlejuice" is here at last, giving fans an in-depth look at the highly anticipated sequel.
The trailer, released Thursday, begins with Winona Ryder's Lydia consoling her daughter, Jenna Ortega's Astrid, following the death of the former's father and the latter's grandfather.
"Death is hard," Lydia says, to which Astrid replies, "Yeah, sometimes I think life is harder."
Lydia later recounts the events of the first film to Astrid, telling her: "When I was a teenager, a trickster demon terrorized our entire family and tried to force me to marry him. I believed he was gone forever, until you found this in the attic."
Astrid then says Beetlejuice's name three times, which summons Michael Keaton's titular character.
"The juice is loose," he proclaims, then telling Lydia. "I am gonna make you so happy."
"The living. The dead. Can they coexist?" Lydia later says. "That's what we're here to find out."
Social media accounts for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"teased the trailer earlier this week writing "We saved a seat for you. Trailer Thursday."
Also in the cast are Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti and Willem Dafoe.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," directed by Tim Burton, will be in theaters Sep. 6.