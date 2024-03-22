Warner Bros. has finally conjured up the anticipated teaser for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel to the 1988 supernatural comedy.

Emmy winner Michael Keaton returns as the titular "Ghost with the Most" for original director Tim Burton, as does Winona Ryder, as a now-adult Lydia Deetz, with franchise newcomer and Burton's "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega playing Lydia's teen daughter, Astrid.

Also back is Emmy-winning "Schitt's Creek" actress Catherine O'Hara as Lydia's flighty stepmom, Delia Deetz.

Set to a children's choir singing Harry Belafonte's "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," which was featured prominently in the original, the sneak peek teases locations known to fans.

Ortega's character bicycles through the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut, past Miss Shannon's School for Girls and into the red covered bridge from which Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis' characters fell to their deaths in the first film.

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Warner Bros. Pictures

The children's choir is then seen singing at a burial attended by Delia, Lydia and Astrid -- meaning it could be for Lydia's father, played by Jeffrey Jones in the first film, though that's not immediately clear.

The teaser continues with a trip up to the attic from the original film, where Ortega's character uncovers the model of the town that played a central role in the first movie.

The scaled-down streets are then shown splitting open, revealing Keaton in his character's iconic striped suit, who utters the teaser's only line of dialogue to a shocked Lydia: "The juice is loose!"

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" debuts in theaters Sept. 6.