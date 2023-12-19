Whether we're shopping for athleisure, cozy outerwear, or gifts for the men and women in our lives, we have our eyes on all of Vuori's latest.

Vuori has everything from highly rated leggings (that are both stylish and functional), insulated jackets, cozy fleece pullovers, cold weather accessories, daily sports bras and much more.

For example, shop the Daily Legging, a high waisted, moisture-wicking legging with four-way stretch and a tunnel drawstring tie. There's also the 4.8-star Restore Half Zip Hoodie, a fleece pullover that's super soft and perfect for layering, and the 5-star Granite Cropped Hoodie, available in three colors and in sizes XXS to XXL.

Check out these picks and more below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Picks for women

Vuori Granite Cropped Hoodie $128 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Restore Half Zip Hoodie $118 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Hillside Down Jacket $268 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Clean Elevation Legging $98 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Boyfriend Jogger $98 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Daily Legging $89 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Yosemite Bra $58 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Daydream Crew $64 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Halo Performance Crop $58 Vuori Shop Now

Picks for men

Vuori Ponto Performance Crew $110 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Long Sleeve Knit Twill Button Down $94 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Monterey Insulated Jacket $288 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Range Shirt Jacket $148 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Steadfast Full Zip Hooded Jacket $298 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger $98 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Strato Tech Tee $54 Vuori Shop Now

Accessories

Vuori Douglas Beanie $58 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Cardiff Beanie $48 Vuori Shop Now