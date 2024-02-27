Quality denim is truly a timeless wardrobe staple.

Over the last few years, there have been quite a few changes in trends and fits in the denim world, and sometimes it can be challenging to find which trend suits your body type.

To help out, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all of the best denim from top retailers.

"As always, wear what looks good to you and what you feel confident in," Bergamotto said. "That said, if you are looking for a denim refresh in 2024, we've got some jean therapy for you!"

Trouser jean

According to Bergamotto, fashion brands recently resurrected trouser jeans.

"Popular in the early aughts, this pants-inspired fit fits like the go-to work pant, but with an even wider leg," she explained.

To bring the style into 2024, it's all about dark denim -- Google searches for this wash have spiked in the last month.

"This pair of premium denim from AE77 -- American Eagle's sustainable denim collection -- approximates the look with a wide leg and welt back pockets," Bergamotto said. "The fit should be super nipped in at the waits to balance the volume of the leg."

American Eagle AE77 Premium Wide Trouser Jean $128 American Eagle Shop Now

Barrel jean

According to Bergamotto, one of the more controversial denim trends this year is the barrel jean.

"Before you decide if it's for you, you should know that not all barrel jeans are created equally," Bergamotto said.

"We found that this Curve Love High Rise Taper from Abercrombie was among the most wearable for every body type," she continued. "This has a universally flattering 10.5-inch rise, fits loose through the thigh, tapering back in at the ankle."

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Taper Jean $90 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Cargo jean

"What started as a whisper of a trend on TikTok in 2023 is now being shouted from runways to street style: the cargo jean," Bergamotto said.

She explained, "This 2.0 version from Madewell reimagines the utilitarian jean with sprinkle of streamlined sophistication. Instead of large chunky pockets on the sides of the thighs, look for pockets that are large and flush to the silhouette. We also love that these have a higher back rise, giving you a curve-enhancing lift."

39% off Madewell The '90s Straight Utility Jean in Densmore Wash $89.99

$148 Madewell Shop Now

Straight gray jean

"If you are still mourning the loss of skinny jeans, this is the pair for you," Bergamotto said. "A slim straight fit is like the skinny jean's cooler, younger sister. These have a high-waist and fit slim through the legs. Plus, they're gray, which is the trendiest thing in denim right now."

H&M Slim Straight High Jeans $29.99 H&M Shop Now

More 'GMA' picks to shop

To pair with trouser jeans:

& Other Stories Collared Short-Sleeve Top $79 & Other Stories Shop Now

To pair with barrel jeans:

Bloomingdale's Joie Santana Floral Print Top $248 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Amazon Milumia Women Mock Neck Puff Sleeve Ditsy Floral Print Blouse $23.99 Amazon Shop Now

& Other Stories Fitted Rib-Knit Cardigan $99 & Other Stories Shop Now

40% off Nordstrom Rack Madewell Mini The Piazza Leather Crossbody Bag $69.97

$118 Nordstrom Rack Shop Now

To pair with cargo jeans:

Macy's Women's Eve Relaxed-Fit Bomber Jacket $129 Macy's Shop Now

H&M Shoulder-pad Bomber Jacket $35.99 H&M Shop Now

Amazon Fisoew Women's Cropped Bomber Jackets Lightweight Zip Up Stand Collar Long Sleeve Short Jacket with Pockets $33.99 Amazon Shop Now

H&M Jersey Top $17.99 H&M Shop Now

To pair with straight leg jeans:

Macys Women's Ribbed Cardigan $39.50 Macy's Shop Now

Anthropologie Maeve Sheer Cardigan Sweater $98 Anthropologie Shop Now