Just in time for the holidays, Amazon has released the first of four new versions of its beloved Kindle e-reader!
Perfect for gifting yourself or your favorite avid reader, the new Kindle models include the Colorsoft Signature, the new Kindle Scribe, the 16GB all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the newest model of its standard 16B Kindle in black or Matcha.
The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition - 32GB
Already ranked as the number one new release in the electronics category on Amazon, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature is the first-ever color Kindle.
It has a 7-inch Colorsoft display that works in your choice or standard or vibrant color styles, and you can add highlights in color then search quickly for them according to the color you've selected. The Kindle Colorsoft has 32GB of storage and up to eight weeks of battery life.
You can pre-order this Kindle now, and it will ship on Oct 30.
The new Amazon Kindle Scribe
For the person who loves to read and write and can't stop jotting down notes on pages in their books, the reimagined Kindle Scribe is ideal.
Functioning as a reader and notebook in one, the display has flush white borders and a paper-like texture look so it feels like writing in an actual notebook. It comes a battery-free pen and Active Canvas technology, so you can start writing anywhere in the book and the text will simply flow around your notes.
The Scribe is available for pre-order now, and orders ship on Dec 4.
All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - 16GB
This is the fastest Kindle yet according to Amazon, with 25% quicker page-turning capability, faster scrolling through the store and the highest contrast ratio yet for ultra-crisp images and text.
It has up to 12 weeks of battery life and 16 GB of storage for the standard model -- 32GB for the Signature edition -- plus an auto-adjusting front light, and it now comes in three colorways: Black and new shades Jade and Raspberry. This Kindle is available to buy now.
New Amazon Kindle - 16GB
For the lightest and most compact Kindle, choose the latest 16GB model that comes in black or Matcha and is perfect as an entry-level Kindle.
The battery, like other models, will last several weeks and the screen is anti-glare with 25% more brightness than previous models. The display clocks in at six inches, and its size and weight make it ideal for anyone who is on-the-go and wants something easy to tote with them.
This model is available now!
Kindle accessories that are great for gifting
