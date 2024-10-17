The holidays will be here before we know it, so now is the time to pick up some new decor so you can continue creating new decorating traditions this year and beyond.
Trending pieces we're seeing crop up across vendors include festive throw pillows that are easy to swap in and stash away once the season is over, including an oversized nutcracker pillow who will steal the show and a stunning embroidered option from Pottery Barn.
Anthropologie has countless ways to dress up your whole home for the holidays, including their ever-popular felt ornament creatures featured prominently at its Holiday House installation currently open to the public in New York City.
Minimalist decor also remains a bestselling category, with simple silhouettes in classic holiday themes adding a festive touch without overwhelming a cleanly decorated space.
To get you started, we've selected several pieces that are already winning over holiday shoppers this year. Be sure to check back as we speak with holiday experts and add even more must-have decorations throughout the season!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Warm and cozy decor
23" Christmas Rattan Reindeer With Floral Antlers by Place & Time
- $41.99
- $69.99
- Joann
GE CYNC Dynamic Effects Smart LED Light Strip with Music Sync, Color Changing Waterproof Outdoor LED Strip Lights, Work with Amazon Alexa and Google, 32 Ft
- $179.99
- Amazon
Minimalist holiday decor
Fun holiday pillows and throws
Traditional holiday decor
23" Christmas Outdoor Metal Reindeer With Wreath by Place & Time
- $35.99
- $59.99
- Joann
Ornaments to display year after year
Old World Christmas Ornaments: Assortment of Santas Glass Blown Ornaments for Christmas Tree, Highland Santa
- $21.99
- $24.99
- Amazon