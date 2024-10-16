Pottery Barn has launched a festive holiday home collection inspired by the 20th anniversary of the film "The Polar Express."
With bedding,decor, dinnerware and more, you can bring the magic of the classic holiday movie -- which is based on the 1985 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg -- into your home.
Highlights include printed sheet sets, an advent calendar and quilts showcasing scenes from the movie. One standout piece is a light-up lumbar pillow that adds a warm glow to your living room decor.
The collection also includes a cookie platter inspired by the iconic "Polar Express" golden ticket.
This collection's charming designs will bring warmth and wonder your home instantly. Scroll to shop it now!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.