Advent calendars for 2024: Shop countdown collections from Anthropologie, Papier, Legos and more
Advent calendars have begun rolling out for 2024, and we've rounded up an early batch of top picks featuring countdown surprises like chocolate, beauty products, Legos and more.
Traditionally containing around 25 days' worth of sweet surprises, the advent calendar is lovely for building excitement during the countdown to Christmas. But if you don't have a sweet tooth, fear not: There's a calendar full of sure-to-please surprises for everyone.
Papier, for example, has released its always-popular advent calendar containing luxury stationery to please even the pickiest journal or pen enthusiast.
Beauty advent calendars are another top choice, with options cropping up at Sephora, Anthropologie and Revolve, all ready to let you experiment with your makeup routine this holiday season.
And kids are, of course, covered too, with tons of toy options hitting the market with popular characters like Bluey and the American Girl dolls leading the charge this year.
Keep reading to check out these options and more, and continue checking back as we add to this list between now and December.
Gift-worthy advent calendars
Whether you're shopping for the perfect gift to take to holiday gatherings or treating your own family, try one of these beautifully packaged calendars with useful items for around the home and kitchen.
Beauty advent calendars
If you love beauty products but not the steep price tag that can come with full-size products, treat yourself to a little bit of everything with beauty advent calendars that offer a broad variety of sample-sized skin care, makeup and hair care goods.