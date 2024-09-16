Just because you aren't at the stadium doesn't mean you can't celebrate game day from home.
With football season underway, we are rounding up all of the football essentials you need to root for your team from the comfort of your living room.
For example, Abercrombie has comfortable NFL team apparel: Shop jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, tees and more with your favorite team's logo. Finish your look with team jewelry from Baublebar and slippers from NFL Shop.
Hosting a party? We have serving trays, too, and football-inspired Halloween inflatables for the holiday season.
Check it all out below!
Inflatable Jack-O'-Helmet
Football meets Halloween with these fun inflatable Jack-O'-Helmets featuring different NFL team logos. They are made with weather-resistant material so they're great for indoor and outdoor use. You'll get a motorized fan, two tie-down ropes, five plastic stakes, two built-in weighted bags and six LED lights with your purchase.
Abercrombie NFL apparel
From tees to hoodies, sweatpants and more, shop comfortable team apparel at Abercrombie you'll want to sport all year.
BaubleBar jewelry
BaubleBar's NFL jewelry collection includes bracelet stacks, earrings, necklaces and more starting at $35.
NFL Shop slippers
Kick back in a cozy pair of slippers on game day.
- Shop men's slippers.
- Shop women's slippers.
- Shop kids slippers.
Serving trays
Get the party started with snacks and appetizers on these football-inspired serving trays.
Armrest tray
This is the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Sofa Trays category. Set up with your tablet, your drink and your meal for the game.
More "GMA" picks
Women's Kansas City Chiefs '47 White Miata Clean Up Logo Adjustable Hat
- $23.99
- $31.99
- NFL Shop