Trending Halloween inflatables, larger-than-life decor and more picks to deck out your yard this Halloween
As the days get shorter and the nights cooler, it's time to start thinking about turning your outdoor space into a Halloween haven.
Halloween isn't just about candy and costumes. Decorating your outdoor space takes on new meaning when you add trending larger-than-life inflatables or chic wreaths to match your personal style.
Whether you prefer eerie elegance, playful creepiness or full-blown fright, the right decorations can turn your yard into the most talked-about haunt in the neighborhood.
We found outdoor Halloween decorations from retailers like Pottery Barn, The Home Depot, Funboy and more that will make your home the ultimate destination for all things scary this season.
Outdoor Halloween decorations
Halloween inflatables
Light Up Halloween Lawn Snake & Inflatable Black & White Pumpkin Decor
- $152
- $168
- Funboy
8 ft. Lighted Halloween Inflatable Truck with Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkins Decor
- $109
- $129
- Home Depot
Halloween Haunted Mansion Scene with Music and Synchronized Light Show
- $249
- Home Depot
Halloween wreaths
Skeletons, ghosts and pumpkins
More outdoor Halloween decorations
Best Choice Products 5ft Standing Witch, Wicked Wanda Poseable Halloween Animatronic w/ Pre-Recorded Phrases, LED Eyes
- $54.99
- $99.99
- Walmart
The Holiday Aisle 3 Piece Halloween Silhouette Garden Stake
- $28.99
- $36.99
- Wayfair