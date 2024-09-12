If autumn had an official mascot, it would be the pumpkin. With just days left until the fall equinox on Sept. 22, we've selected pumpkin-themed goods to dress up every room in your house this season!
For the kitchen, you can't go wrong with a pumpkin-shaped waffle maker that livens up your family's breakfast. And of course, a pumpkin-shaped mug of your favorite spiced coffee is the perfect complement.
Spice up your living room with a pumpkin candle or diffuser featuring autumnal scents to fill the whole house, or snuggle up on a pumpkin pillow to enjoy an afternoon nap.
Even your bedroom can use a pumpkin theme this year thanks to a beautiful duvet cover or pumpkin sheets in the rich color of everyone's favorite gourd.
To browse pumpkin options for these rooms and more, keep reading. Happy fall!
Kitchen and dining room
Living room
Halloween Black & Orange Pumpkin Decorative Pillow, 12.75 in, by Way To Celebrate
- $6.97
- Walmart
NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser- Pumpkin Chai , 5.9 fl oz - NEST08PC002
- $60
- $64
- Amazon
Bathroom
Dove Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie Exfoliating Body Scrub for Women All Skin, 10.5 oz
- $6.97
- Walmart
Dove Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie Deep Nourishment Liquid Body Wash for Women All Skin, 20 oz
- $6.97
- Walmart
Febreze Air Freshener Odor Fighting Spray, Pumpkin Patch) Limited Edition, 8.8 oz. (Pack of 2) + Febreze Small Spaces Air Freshener Limited Edition Scents (Pumpkin Patch), 2 Count
- $21.25
- $25.99
- Amazon
Bedroom
Outdoors
Haunted Hill Farm 27 in. Halloween Stacked Jack-O-Lantern Decoration
- $89.99
- The Home Depot