Fall is the unofficial kickoff of cozy season, meaning it's prime time to start planning warm nights in for yourself or your family.
To help you do that, we have plenty of recommendations that will set the tone for your evening.
You can stock up on deliciously scented seasonal candles and grab a warm, fuzzy blanket to settle in for a fun movie night, or pick up some new games to bring the family together without leaving the living room.
For a solo night in, try soaking in a hot bath with autumnal bath bombs and body scrubs. You can even try programmable light strips or lamps to match your mood!
Whichever route you choose, keep reading for our suggestions on how to make it even better.
Fall candles to set the mood
Fill your home with warm light and fall scents with one of these delectable seasonal candles.
Village Candle Haunted Mansion Large Glass Apothecary Jar, Scented Candle, 21.25 oz., Black
- $27.47
- $33.90
- Amazon
Home lighting
Similar to candles, customizable home lighting can really help change the mood in any space. Try a customizable light strand or lamp like the Eve Flare, a glowing orb of changing colors that will create an autumnal colorscape in your home.
Eve Flare - Portable Smart LED Lamp with Apple HomeKit Technology, IP65 Water Resistance and Wireless Charging, Bluetooth & Thread
- $99.95
- Amazon
GE CYNC A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs, Color Changing Room Décor, Bluetooth and WiFi Light Bulbs, 60W Equivalent, Work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home (2 Pack)
- $14.95
- $23.99
- Amazon
Robes, pajamas and slippers to snuggle up in
The No. 1 key to getting cozy is wearing comfy clothes. Cuddle up in a warm pajama set or robe and slippers to instantly relax.
Halloween Long John Pajama Set
- $28.80 - $38.40
- $49 - $49
- Hanna Andersson
Curl up with a good blanket and snuggly pillow
Blankets and pillows are a must-have for building the perfect cocoon you can cozy up in on a fall night.
In addition to some of the options here, make sure to check out Kohl's new Where Families Come First brand platform in which the store partnered with Sarah Hyland and Lea Michele to curate storefronts with their must-have selections -- find select picks from each collection below (and elsewhere in this article).
Fun games to bring your together
A family game is a quick way to get everyone off their phones and fully immersed in the togetherness of a great night in.
The Hygge Game - Cozy Conversation In Pleasant Company Multicolored, White,14 years
- $20
- Amazon
Draw a cozy bath
Try a nourishing hair mask or autumn-friendly body products and bath bombs to have a cozy spa night at home -- and don't forget to spritz on a warm scent to lull yourself into a state of pure bliss before bed.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bath Bomb for Women & Girls (5.5 Oz, Giftable Packaging) - Luxury Vanilla, Coffee, Cinnamon & Pumpkin Scented – Natural Relaxing Fall Bath Bomb for Bubble Bath
- $8.99
- Amazon
Dove Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie Exfoliating Body Scrub for Women All Skin, 10.5 oz
- $6.97
- Walmart