What are the latest fall home décor trends? We tapped an Etsy expert to find out.
Fall home décor trends
According to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy Trend Expert, this year is all about nature:
"One of the latest trends we’re seeing is consumers are embracing earthy décor and neutral tones inspired by the natural world," Johnson told "Good Morning America" in an email. "Shoppers are leaning into blending organic, botanical elements with fresh, contemporary designs, aka 'nature reborn,' with elements including wooden furniture, indoor plants, and abstract designs inspired by nature."
Etsy's marketplace reflects this: there are handmade wood wall hangings, natural wooden vases and wooden pumpkins, for example, on sale from all around the world.
Scroll through other retailers' websites and you'll see nature-focused design: Anthropologie and Terrain's latest features botanical curtains and natural wood mirrors, for example.
Johnson says that one of her favorite fall trends this year is the "'heirloom era' trend that focuses on incorporating meaningful, vintage pieces that tell a story with a modern twist."
"I love this trend because restored items such as mid-century sconces or book sets bring a unique charm to any space and still blend beautifully with newer, more modern pieces."
How to incorporate trends into your space
As with any trend, it's important to consider your budget and space before a complete décor overhaul: "Styling your home for fall without breaking the bank is all about focusing on meaningful updates," Johnson said, adding that you can swap out summer colors for fall hues, like burnt orange and deep red.
You can also focus on an updated tablescape, "adding in a centerpiece like a bowl of seasonal fruit or a decorative tray with harvest themes," Johnson says, to "refresh your space without a major expense."
In the final days of summer, continue below to prepare for fall.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Dayna Isom Johnson's fall home décor picks
More of our picks
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.