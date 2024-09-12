Lenox's classic Spice Village has been discontinued for 35 years, but that didn't stop the adorable house-shaped canisters from going viral on TikTok and prompting the company to bring them back -- and at 1980s prices to boot!
While vintage versions have been snagging hundreds in thrift stores for some time now, Lenox is releasing the house-shaped canisters for $15 a piece or $72 per six-piece set and $285 for all 24 pieces.
The company announced the village's return on Instagram in early August, and fans rushed to weigh in with comments like "this is bigger than the Olympics" and "I could cry happy tears."
Whether you want the warmth and charm of the Spice Village for yourself or plan to gift some pieces to a loved one this holiday, keep scrolling to pre-order.
