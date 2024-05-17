In case you missed it, electric candle warmers have recently taken over social media.
The flameless alternative has become a popular choice for a multitude of reasons. Whether you are someone who forgets to blow out your candles before leaving home, have noticed some smoke damage on your walls or move through candles quickly a candle warmer could be a great solution for you.
"Good Morning America" tapped candle curator and creator, Sir Candle Man, to help us better understand everything we should know about electric candle warmers.
"Candle warmers are perfect for people who want the magic of a scented candle but without an open flame," Sir Candle Man told "GMA".
What is an electric candle warmer?
"An electric candle warmer is a device that melts candle wax to release the scent in the room without using a flame. You can get candle warmers that melt wax melts for lamp candle warmers that melt candles. Either way, they serve the same purpose which is to melt scented candle wax in a way that is safer than having an open flame."
What features should I look for when buying a warmer?
"I look for two things in a great candle warmer. I like having a beautiful warmer and an adjustable one," Candle Man said. "Many of the candle lamp warmers on the market come with an adjustable strength switch which gives you some control over how much you melt the wax and the scent throw in your space."
Sir Candle Man's pick
More GMA picks to shop:
Wooden Candle Warmer Lamp
This warmer not only has a sleek and stylish design it has a built-in timer that you can set to 2, 4 or 6 hours.
Candle Warmer Lamp
This glass warmer lamp offers 4 levels of brightness with a dimming knob and features a timing switch with 2H/4H/8H options.
CANDLE WARMERS ETC. Auto Shutoff Candle Warmer Plate
This warmer comes with an auto shutoff function to automatically shut off after 8 hours for your piece of mind.
Candle Warmers Etc Tin Punched Candle Warmer Lantern For Top-Down Candle Melting
