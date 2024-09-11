By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
As the fall season approaches, many of us are looking to bring a little warmth and comfort into our homes.
"Good Morning America" spoke with Ree Drummond, the beloved Pioneer Woman, to discuss her best tips for decorating, entertaining, and preparing meals as the temperatures drop.
From chic fall décor to smart cooking appliances, Drummond shared her favorite products and practical advice to make the most of this cozy time of year.
When is the best time to decorate your home for fall?
While Drummond said she is torn between spring and fall as her favorite seasons, she said that after this year's intense summer heat, she is "100% in the fall camp." She suggested embracing the season early, with simple touches like new dinnerware and serveware that bring warmth and functionality into your kitchen.
"I love setting out new dinnerware and serveware that lends itself to this food-centric time of year," she shared.
With its fresh and vibrant design, Drummond's Pioneer Woman line is perfect for everyday meals and special fall gatherings, she said.
"The matching mugs are great for everything from mulled cider to hot chocolate," she added.
One of her favorite pieces? The Painted Meadow Candy Dish is ideal for filling with cinnamon sticks, marshmallows, or your favorite fall treats.
How do you decorate or entertain for fall on a budget?
Drummond said she is all about combining practicality with aesthetics when it comes to fall décor. She advises using multifunctional items that not only look good but also serve a purpose.
"I think pumpkins signal the arrival of fall more than anything else," she said.
One of her go-to pieces is The Pioneer Woman Pumpkin Covered Casserole Dish, which adds a festive touch to the kitchen while being fully functional.
"I tend to keep my fall decor practical," Drummond explained, "so having this dish sitting on the countertop full-time means I can make a delicious fall recipe at a moment's notice, or just let it add that cozy fall pop."
The Pioneer Woman 10-Inch Pumpkin Stoneware Pie Baking Dish with Lid, Orange
- $24.97
- Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Pumpkin 9 x 13" Oval Merlot Stoneware Casserole Dish with Lid
- $29.97
- Walmart
What are some meal prep hacks for busy families?
As families get back into their busy school and work routines, meal prep becomes more important than ever. Drummond knows that finding time to prepare hearty, comforting meals can be tough, which is why she swears by a few key appliances that help streamline the process.
"My new line of appliances is pretty much my best friend," she said.
Topping her list is her trusty slow cooker, which she said is ideal for everything from spaghetti sauce to soups. "It stays plugged in and ready for big batches of queso for game days or easy weeknight dinners," she said.
Another essential in her kitchen is the air fryer, which she said has quickly become her go-to for crisping leftovers and making snacks. "It's a dream for quick snacks and appetizers," she said.
For bigger meals, Drummond's pressure cooker is a lifesaver. "A pot roast that used to take five hours can be ready in just over one hour," she said. "In my world, that's revolutionary."
The Pioneer Woman 6 Qt Digital Slow Cooker with Locking Lid, Linen Speckle
- $34.88
- Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 5.8 Qt 6-in-1 Air Fryer with See-View Window, Linen Speckle
- $89
- Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 6 Qt Pressure Cooker with Touch Control Display, Linen Speckle, New
- $59
- Walmart
What are some of your best holiday entertaining tips?
When it comes to hosting during the holiday season, Drummond emphasized the importance of using versatile pieces that serve as both decor and serveware. Her Painted Meadow Ceramic Serving Board is a favorite for its multipurpose use. "I leave it on my countertop and can use it as a charcuterie board, a cookie platter or even just as a place to display small vases of flowers," she said.
Another must-have for holiday entertaining? A great knife set. "Simple slicing, chopping, and carving can turn into frustration with old, dull knives," Drummond explained.
Keeping a high-quality knife set on hand makes prep work faster and more enjoyable.
The Pioneer Woman Pioneer Signature 14-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, Teal
- $69
- Walmart
Drummond's No. 1 tip for holiday meal prep? Plan ahead. "Look at the meals and recipes you're going to cook and see what you can prepare ahead of time," she advised.
From chopping onions and garlic to marinating meat, doing these tasks in advance can save time and stress on the big day.
Drummond's approach to fall decor and entertaining is all about balance: blending beauty with practicality, and making sure your home and kitchen are as cozy as they are functional.