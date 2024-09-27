Pamela Anderson is continuing to embrace her makeup-free era.
The actress was seen at a photocall on Friday for her upcoming film "The Last Showgirl" during the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain. She wore a colorful long-sleeved, flowy floral dress sans makeup.
She paired the look with small diamond stud earrings and sheer nude pumps.
The barefaced beauty was later seen on the red carpet for the film's premiere wearing a caped pink gown and her hair pinned up. For the occasion, she kept her glam natural but added a pop of red color to her lips.
Anderson started her no-makeup streak last year and has kept it going strong.
She initially made headlines after being photographed up close for the WWD February 2024 cover without a stitch of makeup.
The "Baywatch" alum posted a carousel of photos from the outlet's spread along with the caption, "I'd rather show my freckles…"
She continued, "It's fun getting old. It's relief."
Anderson further opened up about her all-natural beauty moments in an interview with Elle calling her decision to go with makeup "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."
"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older," she added. "And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really … what's happening to me?' It's a journey."
Anderson has since kept in line with her makeup-free moments on various occasions, including at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, at the 2023 Fashion Awards, for the CR Fashion Book Audacious Issue 24 and many others.