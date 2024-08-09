Pamela Anderson and her sons Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Thomas Lee have spent lots of quality family time in Europe recently, including striking a cool, front-row pose at Copenhagen Fashion Week on Aug. 8.
The trio were in attendance at a show for Rotate, a Copenhagen-based brand that focuses on dazzling minidresses and "covetable pieces for the going out wardrobe."
A white and black color palette dominated the collection's inventive pieces, many accented with gold details, fringe and cutouts. Two standout pieces featured denim as well: a column dress and baggy pair of jeans, each featuring intricate buttoning to elevate the look.
Anderson and her sons' looks played beautifully into these themes, with the model and actress looking breezy and chic in a white and neutral ensemble, to which she later added rounded black sunglasses for a bit more edge (and sun protection).
Dylan Jagger Lee opted for a monochromatic look as well, wearing an all-black, oversized silhouette with Wayfarer-style dark shades to complement his mom's eyewear.
Brandon Thomas Lee went for a James Dean-inspired look, pairing a black leather jacket with classic jeans and boots for an ultra-cool effect.
Together, the three struck a similar pose -- crossed legs and arms, gazing ahead casually -- for the picture-perfect fashion family snapshot.
The stylish and close-knit family seemed to echo Anderson's birthday declaration on Instagram last month, in which she said she's "happier than ever."