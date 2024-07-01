Pamela Anderson is enjoying this season of her life.
On Monday, the actress and model shared a series of photos for her birthday and wrote that she's "happier than ever."
"Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes," she added in the caption of her post, which included photos from her life lately.
Included in the photo stack was a black and white image of Anderson gardening, as well as a handwritten message that read, "I'm going to make life beautiful no matter what it takes."
The post comes as she shared what appeared to be her first entry on "The Open Journal," an online public journal by Anderson, which features "random topics, thoughts, poetry" and more. She shared a link to the journal on her Instagram story.
"Today, on my birthday, I'm doubling down on my (and your) writing journey and making this experience more interactive -- embracing the beauty of shared thoughts… and creating a space where I can read, think about, and respond to what you are going through as well…" she wrote in her first journal entry.
"When my documentary came out, I received so many letters that responded to my writing… that I needed to find a way to be a part of this world," she continued. "[...] Journaling has become a natural way to start my day, leaving room in my mind for other passions, a jumping-off point… once I have put my thoughts down… I can let them go…"
"I want to see this flourish and take on wings of its own," she added, encouraging others to join her in her writing journey.
Anderson released her memoir, "Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry and Truth," in January 2023. She also released her documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," about her life and career, on Netflix that same month.