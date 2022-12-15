The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that Eddie Murphy will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony.

First awarded to its namesake by the HFPA in 1952, the special trophy highlights a star's "extraordinary achievements in the motion picture industry."

Previous winners include Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Jane Fonda.

The Golden Globes are returning to TV after being sidelined last year due to racism allegations within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who choose nominees and decide winners.

Evan Agostini/AP Photo, File Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City, Nov. 6, 2019.

The 2022 ceremony was held as a private event in January following a 2021 Los Angeles Times report that found the HFPA had no Black members. Amid the controversy, the HFPA promised "transformational change" and vowed to boost minority membership and representation as well as to have more transparency.

The HFPA added 103 non-member voters to its ranks in September, which now totals 200. The organization said its voting body, which currently represents 62 countries around the world, is 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse.

This year, the award show will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

The star-studded event will take place January 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.