Selena Gomez is spending time with those that matter most: her family.

The "De Una Vez" singer, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos and videos of herself and little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, on a family fishing trip.

"Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real," she captioned the post. "Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!"

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie pictured on a family fishing trip in a photo shared to Gomez's Instagram.

In one photo, Gomez is holding a fish they caught while she gets a big hug from Gracie.

A video shows them relaxing on the water, with Gracie asking her big sister who she was texting and Gomez replying cheekily, "No one."

Just last month, Gomez opened up about her bond with Gracie, saying there's "absolutely nothing like a sisters love. Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute 🥰."