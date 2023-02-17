Selena Gomez recently opened up about some of the effects medication has had on her body, encouraging self-love and thanking fans for their support.

In a recent TikTok livestream session, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer spoke about the impact certain medications had on her and how it made her feel.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, FILE Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," Gomez, 30, explained.

Addressing others experiencing similar side effects, she added, "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through ... nobody knows the real story."

Despite the physical toll she has experienced as a result of her medication, Gomez said she preferred to prioritize her health over looking a certain way.

"I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful," she said. "Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s---, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

During the live session, "The Only Murders in the Building" star also added that she is "not a model, never will be."

"And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," she explained. "I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images, FILE Selena Gomez arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills.

Gomez revealed in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and tissue damage throughout the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She later underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

In 2020, Gomez also revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that involves changes in mood, activity levels and energy, according to the National Institutes of Mental Health.

Gomez, who has been open and candid about facing depression and anxiety struggles in the past, has since become an active advocate for mental health and launched a mental health platform called Wondermind last year.

Speaking to "Good Morning America," in April 2022, the singer said she wanted to send a message that "understanding" mental health is "the most important thing in the world."