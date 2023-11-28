Paris Hilton is opening up about life as a family of four.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer and her husband Carter Reum recently welcomed a daughter named London, announcing her arrival on Thanksgiving, mere months after the couple welcomed their son Phoenix in January.

"I'm in heaven. I just feel like my life is so complete," she said during "Live with Kelly & Mark" on Monday. "I just feel so at peace ... just excited and so grateful for everything in my life: my husband, my two little babies."

Paris Hilton and LACMA Trustee Carter Reum attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

As for how Phoenix is adjusting to being a big brother, Hilton said he's been "so gentle and sweet" to London.

"It's so cute," she added of seeing him interact with London.

Hilton also said she tried to time her two children so they would be one grade apart when they get to school and Phoenix can look after his little sister.

The "Simple Life" alum also opened up to People magazine about her excitement for her and Reum's first holidays as parents.

Paris Hilton attends 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time," she said. "I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family."

She added, "The holidays have always been special to me, but they're even more special now that I have a family to share it with."

The multi-hyphenate also said she's ready for fans to see a new side of her as a wife and mother of two.

"I'm looking forward to just being in my mom era," she said. "I feel like it's my best era yet, and I'm just excited to show the world."