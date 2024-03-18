Paris Hilton's son Phoenix is sliving just like his mom.

In two videos the reality star and "Stars Are Blind" singer shared on TikTok over the weekend, Phoenix is seen dancing to music in a pink room for her birthday party in Beverly Hills, California, as she cheers him on.

"Clubitis is definitely hereditary," Hilton says in one video.

Paris Hilton's son, Phoenix, appears in this screengrab from a video she shared on TikTok. Paris Hilton/TikTok

Alongside another video of Phoenix dancing to Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much," Hilton wrote in the caption, "My mini Sliver 👶🏼🎶," a reference to the term she coined, "sliving," a combination of "slaying" and "living."

"#Sliving runs in the family 🕺🏼," she added.

Paris Hilton and her son Phoenix appear in this screengrab from a video she shared on TikTok. Paris Hilton/TikTok

Hilton's birthday party took place a month after her real birthday, which was on Feb. 17. Celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Heidi Klum, Selma Blair, Bebe Rexha, Sia, Hilton's mom Kathy Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton attended the event.

Hilton welcomed Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum in January 2023. This year in January, she celebrated his first birthday with a "Sliving Under the Sea"-themed party.

Hilton and Reum also welcomed a daughter named London in November last year.

Hilton posted a TikTok video in December with both Phoenix and London, showing a sweet interaction between the two.

"Morning with my angels," she captioned the video. "Phoenix is the best big brother!🥰 So gentle & sweet with his baby sis.😇."