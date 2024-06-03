After years of empowering women to embrace their inner beauty, Ashley Graham is now helping children with their self-confidence with a new kids book.
The book, titled "A Kids Book About Beauty," is aimed at teaching kids ages 5-9 that beauty is a state of mind and something we can practice every day.
Graham told "Good Morning America" the book is a dedication to her 9-year-old self.
"I did dedicate 'A Kids Book About Beauty' to my 9-year-old self because I remember being 9 and thinking back to what I imagined my hair should look like or not having cellulite," the model told ABC News and "Good Morning America" chief meteorologist and correspondent Ginger Zee. "I want that 9-year-old girl who is looking at herself in the mirror to know that that's OK, that's your body, it's strong. It's the one you were given -- embrace it, love it, cherish it, because all the things I didn't do, I want her to remember to do that."
While the focus of Graham's new book is mostly centered on uplifting kid's thoughts surrounding beauty, she also spoke about the impact it can have on adults.
"As I was coming up with a concept of what I really wanted the book to embrace, it really went back to affirmations, and what my mom taught me growing up was just speaking well of yourself," she told "GMA."
Graham continued, "And that's why I say that this book is really for adults as well, because what my mom instilled in me was she never spoke bad about herself in front of me and my sisters, and I will always do that in front of my boys. I will always speak kind words to myself, I will always edify who I am around them as well, because when you say one bad thing about yourself in front of your kids, they soak it up. They know that they're a product of you, so they internalize that whenever you say something bad about yourself."
"A Kids Book About Beauty" will officially release June 4, but can be pre-ordered now, below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.