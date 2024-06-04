JoJo Fletcher is not slowing down in her personal or professional life -- even if her latest swim collaboration with Cupshe encourages shoppers to do just that.
"It's about finding those small moments for yourself," Fletcher told "Good Morning America" in an interview. "For me, it's really important for my mental health and daily life to slow down with friends this summer or maybe a solo day by the ocean."
Fletcher shared that when she is in nature, she feels the most at peace, which is why the color inspiration for her Soul Space Cupshe collection pulls from earth tones.
When asked about her secret to feeling confident in swimwear, Fletcher said comfort comes first. "I remember the days of buying the highest heels I could find and the tightest dress on the market just to look a certain way," she said. "In this next stage of my life, comfort is key."
"I wanted to give a variety of cuts and styles, as everybody is different," she added.
Fletcher has been the face of previous collaborations with Cupshe, and she is stunning in all the latest designs and styles that she co-designed for this campaign.
She shared with "GMA" that she has learned to laugh when she starts feeling uncomfortable on set.
"It's OK to laugh at yourself!" she said.
As for her advice for others seeking more confidence this swimsuit season, Fletcher said, "No matter what age, put on the bikini get dolled up, and have a great time. Aging is a beautiful thing -- own the things you love and wear what you want to wear. I am such an advocate for just going for it!"
This latest Cupshe line includes a selection of women's swimsuits and coverups in sizes XS-L.
Ready to dive in? Whether you are shopping for a weekend alone by the pool, a family vacation or a bachelorette party, Fletcher's newest Cupshe collaboration has something for everyone.
Scroll to shop!
