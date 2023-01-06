Revamping your skin care routine? Don't forget your facial cleanser.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto, Dr. Jeremy A. Brauer, MD, founder of Spectrum Skin and Laser and clinical associate professor at New York University's Department of Dermatology, emphasized the importance of cleansing your skin.

"If you don't first cleanse your skin of sunscreen, makeup, accumulated environmental debris (aka dirt), dead skin cells, bacteria, excess endogenous oils -- or anything else for that matter -- the application of the rest of your routine will not have the desired effect!" Brauer said.

So which cleanser should you try? Bergamotto has rounded up the best ones to shop, from the best cleanser for oily skin to one suited for dry skin and more.

Check it all out below!

Best overall

Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Price : $14.57 • 8% Savings Amazon Original: $15.99 Shop Now

Gentle cleansers like CeraVe "generally contain emollient-rich surfactants," according to Brauer. "The goal is to cleanse the skin while preserving -- not stripping -- the components of its natural protective barrier. Ceramides are one example of a component of that intact skin barrier. Hyaluronic acids work by binding water and are important to consider when looking to maintain adequate hydration of your skin. Additionally, for those with sensitive skin, you should look to avoid the inclusion of fragrances or alcohol."

Best for oily skin

Walmart Bliss Clear Genius Gel Salicylic Facial Cleanser Price: $10.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now

"Most important advice about cleansing oily skin is that it is possible to overdo it!" Brauer said. "Ideally, you want to avoid most oil and cream-based cleansers; salicylic and glycolic acids are good for this skin type, as they will help to exfoliate, unclog pores and remove excess oil."

Best for dry skin

Dermstore First Aid Beauty Pure Skin - Face Cleanser Price: $24 • From: Dermstore Shop Now

"Make sure you are maintaining hydration and not removing -- but instead are replenishing -- components (oils, ceramides) of that protective barrier," Brauer said.

Best cleansing balm

This cleansing balm melts away dirt, makeup, and sunscreen. Use dry fingertips to massage it over your face and eyes. Then, add water to activate and rinse with warm water, Ulta's website explains.