While the holidays may be over, winter sales continue to pour in.

One big event kicking off Thursday is Spanx's End of Season Sale.

The fashion retailer is offering an extra 30% off all sale styles when you use code SALE at checkout.

The epic event features loads of great picks including everything from bestselling leggings to shapewear and much more.

Whether you've been looking to try out one of Spanx's popular pieces or are in need of a new year wardrobe update, now is the time to shop -- without breaking the bank.

Just ahead, check out several of the best pieces you can get on sale before they're all gone.

Faux Suede Leggings
Spanx

Faux Suede Leggings

Price: $68.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $98
The Perfect Ankle Leggings
Spanx

The Perfect Ankle Leggings

Price: $68.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $98
Every.Wear Gloss Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx

Every.Wear Gloss Side Stripe Leggings

Price: $89.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $128
Editor's Picks

Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx

Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Price: $89.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $128
The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny

Price: $89.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $128
Faux Leather Bike Short
Spanx

Faux Leather Bike Short

Price: $47.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $68
OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx

OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Price: $68.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $98
Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx

Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short

Price: $40.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $58
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Spanx

Faux Suede Flare Pants

Price: $117.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $168
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Price: $89.60 30% SavingsSpanx

Original: $128
