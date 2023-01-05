While the holidays may be over, winter sales continue to pour in.
One big event kicking off Thursday is Spanx's End of Season Sale.
The fashion retailer is offering an extra 30% off all sale styles when you use code SALE at checkout.
The epic event features loads of great picks including everything from bestselling leggings to shapewear and much more.
Whether you've been looking to try out one of Spanx's popular pieces or are in need of a new year wardrobe update, now is the time to shop -- without breaking the bank.
Just ahead, check out several of the best pieces you can get on sale before they're all gone.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Faux Suede Leggings
Price: $68.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $98
The Perfect Ankle Leggings
Price: $68.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $98
Every.Wear Gloss Side Stripe Leggings
Price: $89.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $128
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Price: $89.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $128
The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny
Price: $89.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $128
Faux Leather Bike Short
Price: $47.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $68
OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Price: $68.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $98
Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short
Price: $40.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $58
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Price: $117.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $168
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Price: $89.60 • 30% SavingsSpanxOriginal: $128