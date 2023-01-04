As a longtime beauty editor and self-proclaimed glow-getter, I know a thing or five about keeping your skin hydrated -- especially during the winter months.

"During the winter months, you'll want to show your skin barrier some extra TLC," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe previously told "Good Morning America."

"Your skin barrier is like a protective shield that traps and holds moisture, but prevents allergens, irritants and pollutants from getting into the skin and causing irritation. As the air becomes colder and dryer, and as we crank up the indoor heat, this is all a recipe for a compromised skin barrier," Bowe added. "Hydrated skin is supple, plump, healthy skin."

After testing hundreds of different lotions, potions and more through the years, I've come across some clear standouts -- old and new -- that are worthy of holding a spot in your winter grooming routine.

Whether you're searching for drugstore-friendly buys or open to adding something a little more prestige to your winter body care lineup, there's something for everyone.

Ahead, check out some of the best and top-rated lotions, body butters and more to leave your skin feeling hydrated and fresh all season long.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Body wash

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nécessaire The Body Wash
Nordstrom

Nécessaire The Body Wash

Price: $25   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

There's basic soap, and there's this body wash. It's loaded up with everything from vitamins to moisture-boosting oils such as marula, cacay and meadowfoam. 

Editor's Picks

Oil

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant for Glowing Skin
Walmart

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant for Glowing Skin

Price: $6.48   From: Walmart

Shop Now

This classic drugstore buy will leave your skin glowing and flowing. It's formulated with 100% pure cocoa butter and replenishing oils. Plus, it has a soft, soothing cocoa fragrance.

MORE: Skinfluencers share their top tips for updating your fall skincare routine

Lotion

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Kiehl&#39;s Since 1851 Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion with Squalane
Sephora

Kiehl's Since 1851 Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion with Squalane

Price: $58   From: Sephora

Shop Now

There's a reason this classic lotion has such a cult following. It's really that dang good. Its rich texture is loaded up with key ingredients such as squalane, cocoa butter, almond oil, aloe, avocado oil and beta-carotene that all work in perfect harmony to keep your skin super moisturized.

Body creams and butters

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lemongrass Shea Body Butter
Revolve

Lemongrass Shea Body Butter

Price: $28   From: Revolve

Shop Now

The bestselling shea butter is top-of-the-line, and harvested straight from Ghana. The soft, creamy texture glides on your skin leaving your body glistening from the rich mixture of ingredients such as shea butter, almond oil, essential oils and more.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Osea Undaria Algae Body Butter
Ulta Beauty

Osea Undaria Algae Body Butter

Price: $56   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Treat your body to an extra dose of luxury that will leave your skin feeling hydrated for hours. This vegan, cruelty-free pick also has good-for-your-skin ingredients such as shea butter, grape seed oil and sunflower extract.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
54 Thrones AFRICAN Beauty Butter- Intensive Dry Skin Treatment
Sephora

54 Thrones AFRICAN Beauty Butter- Intensive Dry Skin Treatment

Price: $24   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Packed with ultra-hydrating ingredients such as shea butter, baobab oil and jojoba oil — this popular skin care pick will show your skin the extra tender, loving care it deserves.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Amazon

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Price: $22   From: Amazon

Shop Now

If you're looking for something that's fast-absorbing yet rich in texture — this is the pick for you! With a nearly five-star review, this popular cream not only thoroughly moisturizes skin, but it also is infused with caffeine-rich guarana to stimulate micro-circulation and leave skin feeling smoother

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream
Ulta Beauty

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream

Price: $36   From: Ulta Beauty

Shop Now

Just like the name suggests, this rich nourishing cream has a luxurious texture that melts into the skin with a beautiful blend of shea and cocoa butters. 

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.