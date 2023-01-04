As a longtime beauty editor and self-proclaimed glow-getter, I know a thing or five about keeping your skin hydrated -- especially during the winter months.

"During the winter months, you'll want to show your skin barrier some extra TLC," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe previously told "Good Morning America."

"Your skin barrier is like a protective shield that traps and holds moisture, but prevents allergens, irritants and pollutants from getting into the skin and causing irritation. As the air becomes colder and dryer, and as we crank up the indoor heat, this is all a recipe for a compromised skin barrier," Bowe added. "Hydrated skin is supple, plump, healthy skin."

After testing hundreds of different lotions, potions and more through the years, I've come across some clear standouts -- old and new -- that are worthy of holding a spot in your winter grooming routine.

Whether you're searching for drugstore-friendly buys or open to adding something a little more prestige to your winter body care lineup, there's something for everyone.

Ahead, check out some of the best and top-rated lotions, body butters and more to leave your skin feeling hydrated and fresh all season long.

Body wash

Nordstrom Nécessaire The Body Wash Price: $25 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now There's basic soap, and there's this body wash. It's loaded up with everything from vitamins to moisture-boosting oils such as marula, cacay and meadowfoam.

Oil

Walmart Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant for Glowing Skin Price: $6.48 • From: Walmart Shop Now This classic drugstore buy will leave your skin glowing and flowing. It's formulated with 100% pure cocoa butter and replenishing oils. Plus, it has a soft, soothing cocoa fragrance.

Lotion

Sephora Kiehl's Since 1851 Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion with Squalane Price: $58 • From: Sephora Shop Now There's a reason this classic lotion has such a cult following. It's really that dang good. Its rich texture is loaded up with key ingredients such as squalane, cocoa butter, almond oil, aloe, avocado oil and beta-carotene that all work in perfect harmony to keep your skin super moisturized.

Body creams and butters

Revolve Lemongrass Shea Body Butter Price: $28 • From: Revolve Shop Now The bestselling shea butter is top-of-the-line, and harvested straight from Ghana. The soft, creamy texture glides on your skin leaving your body glistening from the rich mixture of ingredients such as shea butter, almond oil, essential oils and more.

Ulta Beauty Osea Undaria Algae Body Butter Price: $56 • From: Ulta Shop Now Treat your body to an extra dose of luxury that will leave your skin feeling hydrated for hours. This vegan, cruelty-free pick also has good-for-your-skin ingredients such as shea butter, grape seed oil and sunflower extract.

Sephora 54 Thrones AFRICAN Beauty Butter- Intensive Dry Skin Treatment Price: $24 • From: Sephora Shop Now Packed with ultra-hydrating ingredients such as shea butter, baobab oil and jojoba oil — this popular skin care pick will show your skin the extra tender, loving care it deserves.

Amazon SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Price: $22 • From: Amazon Shop Now If you're looking for something that's fast-absorbing yet rich in texture — this is the pick for you! With a nearly five-star review, this popular cream not only thoroughly moisturizes skin, but it also is infused with caffeine-rich guarana to stimulate micro-circulation and leave skin feeling smoother

Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream Price: $36 • From: Ulta Beauty Shop Now Just like the name suggests, this rich nourishing cream has a luxurious texture that melts into the skin with a beautiful blend of shea and cocoa butters.