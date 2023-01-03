Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with lots of deals everybody can get in on.

While the sale was originally slated to end in late December, it has since been extended and will now run through Jan. 9.

This is one of the retailer's biggest sales and there are deep discounts on thousands of items for women, men and kids.

There are also slashed prices on amazing home and beauty finds.

If you are still in the shopping mood after a busy holiday season or ready to cash in some gift cards, you won't regret saving on everything from Nike, MAC Cosmetics, Le Creuset and much more.

Just ahead, see and shop some of the best items featured in each category before they are all gone.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Women

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom

Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Price: $79.90 38% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $129
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Phoebe Wrap Cardigan
Nordstrom

UGG Phoebe Wrap Cardigan

Price: $89.60 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $128
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe
Nordstrom

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

Price: $60 50% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $120
Shop Now
Editor's Picks
MORE: The best after-Christmas sales you can still shop right now

Men

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
Nordstrom

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Price: $36.12 21% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $46
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants
Nordstrom

Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants

Price: $95.20 20% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $119
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Ascot Slipper
Nordstrom

UGG Ascot Slipper

Price: $77 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $110
Shop Now

Kids

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tucker + Tate Kids&#39; Mountain Crest Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Kids' Mountain Crest Hooded Jacket

Price: $35.40 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $59
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Baby Print Footie
Nordstrom

Baby Print Footie

Price: $19   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nuna PIPA™ Lite LX Infant Car Seat &#38; Base
Nordstrom

Nuna PIPA™ Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base

Price: $320 25% SavingsNuna

Original: $430
Shop Now

Home

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LE CREUSET Demi Kettle &#38; Mug Set
Nordstrom

LE CREUSET Demi Kettle & Mug Set

Price: $100 24% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $132
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Luca Glass Carafe
Nordstrom

Luca Glass Carafe

Price: $50 50% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $100
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom

Hydrocotton Bath Towel

Price: $13.05 54% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $29
Shop Now

Beauty

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LANCÔME Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation
Nordstrom

LANCÔME Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation

Price: $39.90 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $57
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
NARS Kiss the Stars Matte Lip Set
Nordstrom

NARS Kiss the Stars Matte Lip Set

Price: $29 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $39
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Kiehl&#39;s Brighten Up Glow Set
Nordstrom

Kiehl's Brighten Up Glow Set

Price: $74.25 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $99
Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.