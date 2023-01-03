Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with lots of deals everybody can get in on.
While the sale was originally slated to end in late December, it has since been extended and will now run through Jan. 9.
This is one of the retailer's biggest sales and there are deep discounts on thousands of items for women, men and kids.
There are also slashed prices on amazing home and beauty finds.
If you are still in the shopping mood after a busy holiday season or ready to cash in some gift cards, you won't regret saving on everything from Nike, MAC Cosmetics, Le Creuset and much more.
Just ahead, see and shop some of the best items featured in each category before they are all gone.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Price: $79.90 • 38% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $129
UGG Phoebe Wrap Cardigan
Price: $89.60 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $128
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe
Price: $60 • 50% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $120
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
Price: $36.12 • 21% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $46
Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants
Price: $95.20 • 20% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $119
UGG Ascot Slipper
Price: $77 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $110
Tucker + Tate Kids' Mountain Crest Hooded Jacket
Price: $35.40 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $59
Nuna PIPA™ Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base
Price: $320 • 25% SavingsNunaOriginal: $430
LE CREUSET Demi Kettle & Mug Set
Price: $100 • 24% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $132
Luca Glass Carafe
Price: $50 • 50% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $100
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Price: $13.05 • 54% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $29
LANCÔME Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation
Price: $39.90 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $57
NARS Kiss the Stars Matte Lip Set
Price: $29 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $39
Kiehl's Brighten Up Glow Set
Price: $74.25 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $99