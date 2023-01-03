Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with lots of deals everybody can get in on.

While the sale was originally slated to end in late December, it has since been extended and will now run through Jan. 9.

This is one of the retailer's biggest sales and there are deep discounts on thousands of items for women, men and kids.

There are also slashed prices on amazing home and beauty finds.

If you are still in the shopping mood after a busy holiday season or ready to cash in some gift cards, you won't regret saving on everything from Nike, MAC Cosmetics, Le Creuset and much more.

Just ahead, see and shop some of the best items featured in each category before they are all gone.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Women

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater Price : $79.90 • 38% Savings Nordstrom Original: $129 Shop Now

Nordstrom UGG Phoebe Wrap Cardigan Price : $89.60 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $128 Shop Now

Nordstrom Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe Price : $60 • 50% Savings Nordstrom Original: $120 Shop Now

Men

Nordstrom Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt Price : $36.12 • 21% Savings Nordstrom Original: $46 Shop Now

Nordstrom Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants Price : $95.20 • 20% Savings Nordstrom Original: $119 Shop Now

Nordstrom UGG Ascot Slipper Price : $77 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $110 Shop Now

Kids

Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Kids' Mountain Crest Hooded Jacket Price : $35.40 • 40% Savings Nordstrom Original: $59 Shop Now

Nordstrom Nuna PIPA™ Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base Price : $320 • 25% Savings Nuna Original: $430 Shop Now

Home

Nordstrom LE CREUSET Demi Kettle & Mug Set Price : $100 • 24% Savings Nordstrom Original: $132 Shop Now

Nordstrom Luca Glass Carafe Price : $50 • 50% Savings Nordstrom Original: $100 Shop Now

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel Price : $13.05 • 54% Savings Nordstrom Original: $29 Shop Now

Beauty

Nordstrom LANCÔME Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation Price : $39.90 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $57 Shop Now

Nordstrom NARS Kiss the Stars Matte Lip Set Price : $29 • 25% Savings Nordstrom Original: $39 Shop Now

Nordstrom Kiehl's Brighten Up Glow Set Price : $74.25 • 25% Savings Nordstrom Original: $99 Shop Now