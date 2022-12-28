Doing a little end-of-year shopping?
If you're anything like us, you've been eyeing all of the after-Christmas sales in search of the best deals to snag before the season ends. And Nordstrom, for example, is one of the many retailers offering discounts across multiple brands and categories we love.
Right now, save up to 60% on apparel, home products, skin care, makeup and more as well as an extra 25% off selected clearance items at Nordstrom.
That includes brands like UGG, Alo, L.L.Bean, MAC Cosmetics and NEST New York.
Continue below to shop our picks from the Nordstrom sale!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Apparel
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
ALO Airbrush 7/8 High Waist Leggings
Price: $43.05 • 47% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $82
Treasure & Bond Cable Knit Half-Zip Pullover Sweater
Price: $35.55 • 55% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $79
Natori Bliss Perfection Bralette
Price: $29.70 • 54% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $66
Skims Summer Mesh T-Shirt
Price: $30 • 42% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $52
Via Spiga Water Repellent Houndstooth Flocked Puffer Coat
Price: $139.99 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $200
Peter Millar Men's Ridge Cable Wool Blend Sweater in Wicker
Price: $169.64 • 51% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $348
Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants in Charcoal Herringbone
Price: $71.40 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $119
Shoes and accessories
L.L.Bean Wicked Good Genuine Shearling Moccasin Slipper
Price: $53.40 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $89
UGG Bailey Graphic Logo Strap Boot
Price: $126 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $180
Tory Burch Chelsea Boot
Price: $229.95 • 47% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $438
Kendra Scott Parker Crystal Hoop Earrings
Price: $44.92 • 43% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $80
BP. Rectangle Sunglasses
Price: $6.75 • 55% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $15
Home
NEST New York Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean Candle
Price: $13.50 to $58.50 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $18 to $78
Luigi Bormioli Sublime Set of 4 Champagne Glasses
Price: $37.50 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $50
Sunday Citizen Snug Comforter in Cloud Grey
Price: $224 • 13% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $260
Le Creuset Set of 2 Heritage Square Baking Dishes
Price: $58 • 22% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $75
Casper Down Alternative Duvet
Price: $93.98 to $206.10 • 10% to 47% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $179 to $229
Beauty
Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection Pressed Illuminating Powder
Price: $16.80 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $24
MAC Cosmetics Black Panther Matte Lipstick
Price: $13.80 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $23
Malin+Goetz Make It a Double Duo
Price: $29.40 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $42
Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance
Price: $51.44 • 47% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $98
Herbivore Botanicals C Stars Set
Price: $52.50 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $70