Doing a little end-of-year shopping?

If you're anything like us, you've been eyeing all of the after-Christmas sales in search of the best deals to snag before the season ends. And Nordstrom, for example, is one of the many retailers offering discounts across multiple brands and categories we love.

Right now, save up to 60% on apparel, home products, skin care, makeup and more as well as an extra 25% off selected clearance items at Nordstrom.

That includes brands like UGG, Alo, L.L.Bean, MAC Cosmetics and NEST New York.

Continue below to shop our picks from the Nordstrom sale!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apparel

Nordstrom ALO Airbrush 7/8 High Waist Leggings Price : $43.05 • 47% Savings Nordstrom Original: $82 Shop Now

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Cable Knit Half-Zip Pullover Sweater Price : $35.55 • 55% Savings Nordstrom Original: $79 Shop Now

Nordstrom Natori Bliss Perfection Bralette Price : $29.70 • 54% Savings Nordstrom Original: $66 Shop Now

Nordstrom Skims Summer Mesh T-Shirt Price : $30 • 42% Savings Nordstrom Original: $52 Shop Now

Nordstrom Via Spiga Water Repellent Houndstooth Flocked Puffer Coat Price : $139.99 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $200 Shop Now

Nordstrom Peter Millar Men's Ridge Cable Wool Blend Sweater in Wicker Price : $169.64 • 51% Savings Nordstrom Original: $348 Shop Now

Nordstrom Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants in Charcoal Herringbone Price : $71.40 • 40% Savings Nordstrom Original: $119 Shop Now

Shoes and accessories

Nordstrom L.L.Bean Wicked Good Genuine Shearling Moccasin Slipper Price : $53.40 • 40% Savings Nordstrom Original: $89 Shop Now

Nordstrom UGG Bailey Graphic Logo Strap Boot Price : $126 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $180 Shop Now

Nordstrom Tory Burch Chelsea Boot Price : $229.95 • 47% Savings Nordstrom Original: $438 Shop Now

Nordstrom Kendra Scott Parker Crystal Hoop Earrings Price : $44.92 • 43% Savings Nordstrom Original: $80 Shop Now

Nordstrom BP. Rectangle Sunglasses Price : $6.75 • 55% Savings Nordstrom Original: $15 Shop Now

Home

Nordstrom NEST New York Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean Candle Price : $13.50 to $58.50 • 25% Savings Nordstrom Original: $18 to $78 Shop Now

Nordstrom Luigi Bormioli Sublime Set of 4 Champagne Glasses Price : $37.50 • 25% Savings Nordstrom Original: $50 Shop Now

Nordstrom Sunday Citizen Snug Comforter in Cloud Grey Price : $224 • 13% Savings Nordstrom Original: $260 Shop Now

Nordstrom Le Creuset Set of 2 Heritage Square Baking Dishes Price : $58 • 22% Savings Nordstrom Original: $75 Shop Now

Nordstrom Casper Down Alternative Duvet Price : $93.98 to $206.10 • 10% to 47% Savings Nordstrom Original: $179 to $229 Shop Now

Beauty

Nordstrom Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection Pressed Illuminating Powder Price : $16.80 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $24 Shop Now

Nordstrom MAC Cosmetics Black Panther Matte Lipstick Price : $13.80 • 40% Savings Nordstrom Original: $23 Shop Now

Nordstrom Malin+Goetz Make It a Double Duo Price : $29.40 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $42 Shop Now

Nordstrom Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance Price : $51.44 • 47% Savings Nordstrom Original: $98 Shop Now

