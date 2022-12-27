If you're still thinking about something from your Christmas list that you didn't receive as a gift, now's the time to buy it for yourself.
These deals also mean it's a great time to exchange the gifts you don't need or treat yourself to that one gift you wish you'd asked for.
Those missing pieces in your wardrobe
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight JeanOriginal: $90
If you asked Santa for some new denim but didn't get it as a gift this year, treat yourself to Abercrombie & Fitch's sale which includes these '90s slim straight jeans for 52% off.
L.L. Bean Men's Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket
Price: $199 • 20% SavingsL.L. BeanOriginal: $249
If you've been looking for some new winter outerwear, L.L. Bean's ultralight down hooded jacket may be just what you need.
Barbour Cordelia Quilted Longline Jacket
Price: $273.75 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $365
This quilted Barbour jacket can be styled now and into the spring.
Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan, Pearl
Price: $72.15 • 51% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $148
If you were hoping for a cozy new cardigan this season, shop this Barefoot Dreams one for 51% off at Nordstrom.
Skims Silk Sleep Pant
Price: $76 • 44% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $138
Now's your chance to buy those Skims pieces you've always wanted! Shop the silk sleep pant, for example, during the Skims sale going on now.
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings High Waisted Thermal Warm Yoga Pants with Pockets
Price: $28.99 • 19% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $35.99
Warm up with these fleece-lined winter leggings.
UGG Tasman Slipper
Price: $70 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $100
Were you hinting at needing new cozy footwear but didn't quite get it? The UGG Tasman Slipper is on-sale at Nordstrom in three colors.
J.Crew Cashmere beanie
Price: $49.50 • 44% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $89.50
This J.Crew cashmere beanie is the gift you didn't know you needed.
Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants
Price: $28.87 • 33% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $43.25
Didn't get the snow pants you need for your upcoming ski trip? Shop these Arctix pants on sale now.
The tech gadgets you've been eyeing
Victrola Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable
Price: $48.99 • 29% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $69.95
"Featuring a 3-speed turntable with built-in Bluetooth technology to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device and any non-Bluetooth device, this multi-media music player covers all the main bases in being able to play your favorite tunes," according to Walmart's website.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Price: $229 • 8% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $249
Is it time to finally buy those AirPods you've always wanted? We think so.
Certified Refurbished Kindle (2019 release) - Now with a Built-in Front Light - White
Price: $49.99 • 37% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $79.99
If you resolved to read more in the new year but didn't get the Kindle you asked for, snag this certified refurbished Kindle from Amazon for under $50.
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS
Price: $99.95 • 33% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $149.95
Kick off the new year with the Fitbit you wanted for Christmas. It features a health tracker with built-in GPS as well as stress management tools, sleep tracking and more.
BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 - RGB LED Laser Star Projector
Price: $44.99 • 35% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $69.99
With this projector, "enjoy dining under the stars, create a relaxing spa environment, or accent your home theater and gaming setup in seconds," according to Amazon.
Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera, 18.1 Megapixel Video Camera, 60X Zoom DC VARIO 20-1200mm Lens
Price: $297.99 • 25% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $399.99
Don't miss out on this Panasonic digital camera on sale for under $300.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Price: $249 • 24% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $329
These noise-canceling headphones may be just the gift you need to wind down after the holiday season.
Mo Cuishle Neck Massager, Back Massager with Heat
Price: $49.99 • 37% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $79.99
If you were hoping for a massage for the holidays, bring the spa-experience home with this neck and back massager on sale at Amazon.
Ring Video Doorbell
Price: $59.99 • 40% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $99.99
This video doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal
Price: $14.99 • 62% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $39.99
Buy the Echo Dot from your list at 62% off from Amazon.
The home and kitchen upgrades
Our Place Always Pan
Price: $99 • 31% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $145
If you always wanted the Always Pan, snag it now for $99 during Our Place's end-of-year sale.
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Price: $25.27 • 36% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $40
Gift yourself a Stanley tumbler so you can (finally) stay hydrated year-round.
Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow Luxury Soft Feel, Standard, White
Price: $59.99 • 49% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $119
Upgrade your pillow sets with these Tempur-Pediuc pillows for 49% off.
Instant Vortex 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer with Dual Basket Option
Price: $119.95 • 39% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $197.70
If you've been planning recipes using the air fryer you don't have, buy it now as a gift for yourself.
GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer
Price: $179 • 40% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $299
This GE electric stand mixer is 40% off on Amazon. It features a tilt-back head with 7-speed settings and a 5.3-quart bowl.
The beauty products for your new self-care routine
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Price: $22.06 • 8% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $24
As the winter continues on, you'll want a luxurious lip mask like this one from LANEIGE to keep your lips hydrated and smooth.
Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Nourishing Jelly Cleanser
Price: $20 • 28% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $28
This Biossance nourishing jelly cleanser "melts away long-wear makeup while nourishing and fortifying skin and leaving it soft and clean," according to Sephora's website. It's also cruelty-free and vegan.
rms beauty Beauty Oil
Price: $58.50 • 25% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $78
This beauty oil from rms beauty balances, nourishes and protects the skin with ingredients like jojoba oil, rosehip oil, and more.
Mount Lai Amethyst Roller, mini size
Price: $21 • 30% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $30
This face roller has a "cooling, soothing effect on skin to enhance your beauty rituals," Sephora's website explains.
Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Conditioner, 33.8 oz.
Price: $84 • 20% SavingsUltaOriginal: $105
If you didn't get your favorite hair care products for Christmas but want to stock up now, shop Ulta's "Jumbo Love" sale with deals on shampoo and conditioner.