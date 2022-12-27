If you're still thinking about something from your Christmas list that you didn't receive as a gift, now's the time to buy it for yourself.

Right now, plenty of retailers are offering after-Christmas and end-of-year discounts on the products we've been eyeing all year, from clothes to tech gadgets to home decor and appliances.

These deals also mean it's a great time to exchange the gifts you don't need or treat yourself to that one gift you wish you'd asked for.

Check it all out below!

Those missing pieces in your wardrobe

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

Price: $43.20 52% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $90
Shop Now

If you asked Santa for some new denim but didn't get it as a gift this year, treat yourself to Abercrombie & Fitch's sale which includes these '90s slim straight jeans for 52% off.

L.L. Bean Men's Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket
L.L.Bean

L.L. Bean Men's Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket

Price: $199 20% SavingsL.L. Bean

Original: $249
Shop Now

If you've been looking for some new winter outerwear, L.L. Bean's ultralight down hooded jacket may be just what you need.

Barbour Cordelia Quilted Longline Jacket
Nordstrom

Barbour Cordelia Quilted Longline Jacket

Price: $273.75 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $365
Shop Now

This quilted Barbour jacket can be styled now and into the spring.

Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan, Pearl
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan, Pearl

Price: $72.15 51% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $148
Shop Now

If you were hoping for a cozy new cardigan this season, shop this Barefoot Dreams one for 51% off at Nordstrom.

Skims Silk Sleep Pant
Skims

Skims Silk Sleep Pant

Price: $76 44% SavingsSkims

Original: $138
Shop Now

Now's your chance to buy those Skims pieces you've always wanted! Shop the silk sleep pant, for example, during the Skims sale going on now. 

BALEAF Women&#39;s Fleece Lined Winter Leggings High Waisted Thermal Warm Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings High Waisted Thermal Warm Yoga Pants with Pockets

Price: $28.99 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $35.99
Shop Now

Warm up with these fleece-lined winter leggings.

UGG Tasman Slipper
Nordstrom

UGG Tasman Slipper

Price: $70 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $100
Shop Now

Were you hinting at needing new cozy footwear but didn't quite get it? The UGG Tasman Slipper is on-sale at Nordstrom in three colors.

J.Crew Cashmere beanie
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere beanie

Price: $49.50 44% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $89.50
Shop Now

This J.Crew cashmere beanie is the gift you didn't know you needed. 

Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants
Amazon

Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants

Price: $28.87 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $43.25
Shop Now

Didn't get the snow pants you need for your upcoming ski trip? Shop these Arctix pants on sale now. 

The tech gadgets you've been eyeing

Victrola Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable
Walmart

Victrola Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable

Price: $48.99 29% SavingsWalmart

Original: $69.95
Shop Now

"Featuring a 3-speed turntable with built-in Bluetooth technology to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device and any non-Bluetooth device, this multi-media music player covers all the main bases in being able to play your favorite tunes," according to Walmart's website.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Price: $229 8% SavingsAmazon

Original: $249
Shop Now

Is it time to finally buy those AirPods you've always wanted? We think so. 

Certified Refurbished Kindle (2019 release) - Now with a Built-in Front Light - White
Amazon

Certified Refurbished Kindle (2019 release) - Now with a Built-in Front Light - White

Price: $49.99 37% SavingsAmazon

Original: $79.99
Shop Now

If you resolved to read more in the new year but didn't get the Kindle you asked for, snag this certified refurbished Kindle from Amazon for under $50.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS
Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS

Price: $99.95 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $149.95
Shop Now

Kick off the new year with the Fitbit you wanted for Christmas. It features a health tracker with built-in GPS as well as stress management tools, sleep tracking and more.

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 - RGB LED Laser Star Projector
Amazon

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 - RGB LED Laser Star Projector

Price: $44.99 35% SavingsAmazon

Original: $69.99
Shop Now

With this projector, "enjoy dining under the stars, create a relaxing spa environment, or accent your home theater and gaming setup in seconds," according to Amazon.

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera, 18.1 Megapixel Video Camera, 60X Zoom DC VARIO 20-1200mm Lens
Amazon

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera, 18.1 Megapixel Video Camera, 60X Zoom DC VARIO 20-1200mm Lens

Price: $297.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $399.99
Shop Now

Don't miss out on this Panasonic digital camera on sale for under $300.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Price: $249 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $329
Shop Now

These noise-canceling headphones may be just the gift you need to wind down after the holiday season.

Mo Cuishle Neck Massager, Back Massager with Heat
Amazon

Mo Cuishle Neck Massager, Back Massager with Heat

Price: $49.99 37% SavingsAmazon

Original: $79.99
Shop Now

If you were hoping for a massage for the holidays, bring the spa-experience home with this neck and back massager on sale at Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

Price: $59.99 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $99.99
Shop Now

This video doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal
Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal

Price: $14.99 62% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
Shop Now

Buy the Echo Dot from your list at 62% off from Amazon.

The home and kitchen upgrades

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan

Price: $99 31% SavingsOur Place

Original: $145
Shop Now

If you always wanted the Always Pan, snag it now for $99 during Our Place's end-of-year sale.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Amazon

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Price: $25.27 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $40
Shop Now

Gift yourself a Stanley tumbler so you can (finally) stay hydrated year-round. 

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow Luxury Soft Feel, Standard, White
Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow Luxury Soft Feel, Standard, White

Price: $59.99 49% SavingsAmazon

Original: $119
Shop Now

Upgrade your pillow sets with these Tempur-Pediuc pillows for 49% off.

Instant Vortex 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer with Dual Basket Option
Amazon

Instant Vortex 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer with Dual Basket Option

Price: $119.95 39% SavingsAmazon

Original: $197.70
Shop Now

If you've been planning recipes using the air fryer you don't have, buy it now as a gift for yourself.

GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer
Amazon

GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer

Price: $179 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $299
Shop Now

This GE electric stand mixer is 40% off on Amazon. It features a tilt-back head with 7-speed settings and a 5.3-quart bowl.

The beauty products for your new self-care routine

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Price: $22.06 8% SavingsAmazon

Original: $24
Shop Now

As the winter continues on, you'll want a luxurious lip mask like this one from LANEIGE to keep your lips hydrated and smooth.

Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Nourishing Jelly Cleanser
Sephora

Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Nourishing Jelly Cleanser

Price: $20 28% SavingsSephora

Original: $28
Shop Now

This Biossance nourishing jelly cleanser "melts away long-wear makeup while nourishing and fortifying skin and leaving it soft and clean," according to Sephora's website. It's also cruelty-free and vegan.

rms beauty Beauty Oil
Sephora

rms beauty Beauty Oil

Price: $58.50 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $78
Shop Now

This beauty oil from rms beauty balances, nourishes and protects the skin with ingredients like jojoba oil, rosehip oil, and more. 

Mount Lai Amethyst Roller, mini size
Sephora

Mount Lai Amethyst Roller, mini size

Price: $21 30% SavingsSephora

Original: $30
Shop Now

This face roller has a "cooling, soothing effect on skin to enhance your beauty rituals," Sephora's website explains.

Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Conditioner, 33.8 oz.
Ulta

Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Conditioner, 33.8 oz.

Price: $84 20% SavingsUlta

Original: $105
Shop Now

If you didn't get your favorite hair care products for Christmas but want to stock up now, shop Ulta's "Jumbo Love" sale with deals on shampoo and conditioner.