Typically by the end of January, you might not believe you can score major savings while shopping. Lucky for you, there are tons of sales still happening.

MORE: 53 trending products you'll want to get your hands on

Thanks to extended winter sales, and Super Bowl deals, it is a great time to shop and score big savings at multiple retailers.

To make your life a little easier we rounded up some of the best sales that are happening right now.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie is offering up to 25% off on select styles.

Abercrombie

Traveler Mini Dress

Price: $55.20 19% SavingsAbercrombie

Original: $69
Shop Now

Abercrombie

High Rise Dad Short

Price: $52 20% SavingsAbercrombie

Original: $65
Shop Now

Abercrombie

Essential Baby Tee

Price: $20 20% SavingsAbercrombie

Original: $25
Shop Now

Amazon

Right now, save $500 off the M1 Pro MacBook Pro.

Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro

Price: $1999 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $2499
Shop Now

Away

Away is currently offering up to 40% off select travel styles.

Away

The Carry-On

Price: $233 15% SavingsAway

Original: $275
Shop Now

Away

The Small Everywhere Zip Backpack

Price: $140 20% SavingsAway

Original: $175
Shop Now

Away

The Packable Sling Bag

Price: $29 35% SavingsAway

Original: $45
Shop Now

Hanna Anderson

Get up to 30% off the Valentine’s shop on Hanna Andersson.

Hanna Anderson

Valentines Long John Pajama Set

Price: $33.60 30% Savings

Original: $48
Shop Now

Marley Spoon

If you are new to Marley Spoon subscriptions right now you can score up to $254 off your first four boxes.

Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon meal kit

Starting at $8.69 per meal
Marley Spoon

Shop Now

Old Navy

Old Navy is running an epic clearance sale.

Old Navy

Heathered Cable-Knit Sweater for Women

Price: $19.97 42% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $34.97
Shop Now

Old Navy

Hooded Sherpa Quilted Hybrid Coat for Women

Price: $44.97 50% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $89.99
Shop Now

REI

Save up to 40% on REI Outlet picks from Patagonia, Smartwool and more.

REI

Patagonia Strider Shorts - Women's

Price: $28.93 40% SavingsREI

Original: $49
Shop Now

Patagonia

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Price: $89.93 39% SavingsREI

Original: $149
Shop Now

REI

Smartwool Everyday Crew Slipper Socks

Price: $26.93 25% SavingsREI

Original: $36
Shop Now

REI

Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Base Layer Bottoms

Price: $50.93 40% SavingsREI

Original: $85
Shop Now

Samsung

Samsung is running deals on specific TVs ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Samsung

65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Price: $1699.99 34% Savings

Original: $2599.99
Shop Now

Huckberry

Right now, you can shop up to 40% off puffer jackets, sneakers, trousers and more at Huckberry.

Huckberry

Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket in Washed Blue

Price: $137 39% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $228
Shop Now

Huckberry

Walden Eyewear Pinion in Gold

Price: $93 25% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $124
Shop Now

Huckberry

Wellen Seawool Bubble Vest in Sand

Price: $81 45% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $148
Shop Now

Kohl's

Save up to 85% off after scoring an extra 50% off on select clearence through Febuary 5.

Kohl&#39;s

Cuddl Duds Heated Plush Sherpa Throw

Price: $27.99 80% SavingsKohl's

Original: $139.99
Shop Now

Kohl&#39;s

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans

Price: $12 75% SavingsKohl's

Original: $48
Shop Now

Kohl&#39;s

ASICS GEL-Venture 8 Women's Trail Running Shoes

Price: $22.74 67% SavingsKohl's

Original: $69.99
Shop Now

Walmart

Walmart is offering rollback deals on select items across all categories.

Walmart

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Price: $279.99 30% SavingsWalmart

Original: $399.99
Shop Now

Walmart

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - 42mm BT

Price: $179.99 48% SavingsWalmart

Original: $349.99
Shop Now

Wayfair

For one week only, Wayfair is running their Big Furnatire sale with up to 50% off select items.

Wayfair

Merwin 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

Price: $889.99 11% SavingsWayfair

Original: $999.99
Shop Now

Wayfair

Brianne Upholstered Accent Chair

Price: $263.99 23% SavingsWayfair

Original: $345.99
Shop Now

Wayfair

Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace Included

Price: $303.99 38% SavingsWayfair

Original: $494.99
Shop Now

Wayfair

Ackerly Coffee Table

Price: $81.99 18% SavingsWayfair

Original: $99.99
Shop Now