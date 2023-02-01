Typically by the end of January, you might not believe you can score major savings while shopping. Lucky for you, there are tons of sales still happening.
Thanks to extended winter sales, and Super Bowl deals, it is a great time to shop and score big savings at multiple retailers.
To make your life a little easier we rounded up some of the best sales that are happening right now.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie is offering up to 25% off on select styles.
Traveler Mini Dress
Price: $55.20 • 19% SavingsAbercrombie Original: $69
High Rise Dad Short
Price: $52 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie Original: $65
Essential Baby Tee
Price: $20 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie Original: $25
Amazon
Right now, save $500 off the M1 Pro MacBook Pro.
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro
Price: $1999 • 20% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $2499
Away
Away is currently offering up to 40% off select travel styles.
The Carry-On
Price: $233 • 15% SavingsAway Original: $275
The Small Everywhere Zip Backpack
Price: $140 • 20% SavingsAway Original: $175
The Packable Sling Bag
Price: $29 • 35% SavingsAway Original: $45
Hanna Anderson
Get up to 30% off the Valentine’s shop on Hanna Andersson.
Valentines Long John Pajama Set
Price: $33.60 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $48
Marley Spoon
If you are new to Marley Spoon subscriptions right now you can score up to $254 off your first four boxes.
Marley Spoon meal kit
Starting at $8.69 per meal •
Old Navy
Old Navy is running an epic clearance sale.
Heathered Cable-Knit Sweater for Women
Price: $19.97 • 42% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $34.97
Hooded Sherpa Quilted Hybrid Coat for Women
Price: $44.97 • 50% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $89.99
REI
Save up to 40% on REI Outlet picks from Patagonia, Smartwool and more.
Patagonia Strider Shorts - Women's
Price: $28.93 • 40% SavingsREIOriginal: $49
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Price: $89.93 • 39% SavingsREI Original: $149
Smartwool Everyday Crew Slipper Socks
Price: $26.93 • 25% SavingsREIOriginal: $36
Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Base Layer Bottoms
Price: $50.93 • 40% SavingsREIOriginal: $85
Samsung
Samsung is running deals on specific TVs ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Price: $1699.99 • 34% SavingsOriginal: $2599.99
Huckberry
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket in Washed Blue
Price: $137 • 39% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $228
Walden Eyewear Pinion in Gold
Price: $93 • 25% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $124
Wellen Seawool Bubble Vest in Sand
Price: $81 • 45% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $148
Kohl's
Save up to 85% off after scoring an extra 50% off on select clearence through Febuary 5.
Cuddl Duds Heated Plush Sherpa Throw
Price: $27.99 • 80% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $139.99
Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans
Price: $12 • 75% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $48
ASICS GEL-Venture 8 Women's Trail Running Shoes
Price: $22.74 • 67% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $69.99
Walmart
Walmart is offering rollback deals on select items across all categories.
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Price: $279.99 • 30% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $399.99
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - 42mm BT
Price: $179.99 • 48% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $349.99
Wayfair
For one week only, Wayfair is running their Big Furnatire sale with up to 50% off select items.
Merwin 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Price: $889.99 • 11% SavingsWayfair Original: $999.99
Brianne Upholstered Accent Chair
Price: $263.99 • 23% SavingsWayfair Original: $345.99
Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace Included
Price: $303.99 • 38% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $494.99
Ackerly Coffee Table
Price: $81.99 • 18% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $99.99