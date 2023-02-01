Typically by the end of January, you might not believe you can score major savings while shopping. Lucky for you, there are tons of sales still happening.

Thanks to extended winter sales, and Super Bowl deals, it is a great time to shop and score big savings at multiple retailers.

To make your life a little easier we rounded up some of the best sales that are happening right now.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie is offering up to 25% off on select styles.

Abercrombie Traveler Mini Dress Price : $55.20 • 19% Savings Abercrombie Original: $69 Shop Now

Abercrombie High Rise Dad Short Price : $52 • 20% Savings Abercrombie Original: $65 Shop Now

Abercrombie Essential Baby Tee Price : $20 • 20% Savings Abercrombie Original: $25 Shop Now

Amazon

Right now, save $500 off the M1 Pro MacBook Pro.

Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro Price : $1999 • 20% Savings Amazon Original: $2499 Shop Now

Away

Away is currently offering up to 40% off select travel styles.

Away The Carry-On Price : $233 • 15% Savings Away Original: $275 Shop Now

Away The Small Everywhere Zip Backpack Price : $140 • 20% Savings Away Original: $175 Shop Now

Away The Packable Sling Bag Price : $29 • 35% Savings Away Original: $45 Shop Now

Hanna Anderson

Get up to 30% off the Valentine’s shop on Hanna Andersson.

Hanna Anderson Valentines Long John Pajama Set Price : $33.60 • 30% Savings Original: $48 Shop Now

Marley Spoon

If you are new to Marley Spoon subscriptions right now you can score up to $254 off your first four boxes.

Marley Spoon Marley Spoon meal kit Starting at $8.69 per meal • Marley Spoon Shop Now

Old Navy

Old Navy is running an epic clearance sale.

Old Navy Hooded Sherpa Quilted Hybrid Coat for Women Price : $44.97 • 50% Savings Old Navy Original: $89.99 Shop Now

REI

Save up to 40% on REI Outlet picks from Patagonia, Smartwool and more.

REI Patagonia Strider Shorts - Women's Price : $28.93 • 40% Savings REI Original: $49 Shop Now

Patagonia Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket Price : $89.93 • 39% Savings REI Original: $149 Shop Now

REI Smartwool Everyday Crew Slipper Socks Price : $26.93 • 25% Savings REI Original: $36 Shop Now

REI Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Base Layer Bottoms Price : $50.93 • 40% Savings REI Original: $85 Shop Now

Samsung

Samsung is running deals on specific TVs ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Samsung 65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Price : $1699.99 • 34% Savings Original: $2599.99 Shop Now

Huckberry

Right now, you can shop up to 40% off puffer jackets, sneakers, trousers and more at Huckberry.

Huckberry Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket in Washed Blue Price : $137 • 39% Savings Huckberry Original: $228 Shop Now

Huckberry Walden Eyewear Pinion in Gold Price : $93 • 25% Savings Huckberry Original: $124 Shop Now

Huckberry Wellen Seawool Bubble Vest in Sand Price : $81 • 45% Savings Huckberry Original: $148 Shop Now

Kohl's

Save up to 85% off after scoring an extra 50% off on select clearence through Febuary 5.

Kohl's Cuddl Duds Heated Plush Sherpa Throw Price : $27.99 • 80% Savings Kohl's Original: $139.99 Shop Now

Kohl's Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans Price : $12 • 75% Savings Kohl's Original: $48 Shop Now

Kohl's ASICS GEL-Venture 8 Women's Trail Running Shoes Price : $22.74 • 67% Savings Kohl's Original: $69.99 Shop Now

Walmart

Walmart is offering rollback deals on select items across all categories.

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Price : $279.99 • 30% Savings Walmart Original: $399.99 Shop Now

Walmart SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - 42mm BT Price : $179.99 • 48% Savings Walmart Original: $349.99 Shop Now

Wayfair

For one week only, Wayfair is running their Big Furnatire sale with up to 50% off select items.

Wayfair Merwin 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional Price : $889.99 • 11% Savings Wayfair Original: $999.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Brianne Upholstered Accent Chair Price : $263.99 • 23% Savings Wayfair Original: $345.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace Included Price : $303.99 • 38% Savings Wayfair Original: $494.99 Shop Now

