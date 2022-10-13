It's getting cold outside, and we're layering up with the best outerwear we can find!
When it comes to fall and winter outerwear, there are so many stylish choices to enhance your outfit. We love trendy quilted coats and jackets, wool coats, blazer jackets, wrap coats and beyond.
We love it even more when the pieces we're eyeing go on sale.
Right now, retailers including J.Crew, Old Navy, Nordstrom and more have discounted outerwear styles on their websites. J.Crew, for example, is offering up to 50% off women's outerwear (and more) -- just use code SHOPEARLY to access the discount.
Shop all of our picks from the sale below!
$50 or less
Old Navy Packable Oversized Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket for Women
Price: $35.99 • 40% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $59.99
Old Navy Soft-Brushed Sherpa-Trim Jacket for Women
Price: $41.99 • 40% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $69.99
Treasure & Bond Cotton Denim Barn Jacket
Price: $49.50 • 50% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $99
$100 or less
Old Navy Relaxed Plaid Soft-Brushed Overcoat for Women
Price: $50.99 • 40% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $84.99
J.Crew Quilted Louisa puffer lady jacket in General Surplus
Price: $94 • 50% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $188 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
J.Crew New quilted cocoon puffer coat
Price: $99 • 50% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $198 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
UGG Marlene Sherpa Jacket
Price: $88.99 • 30% SavingsUGGOriginal: $128
Nordstrom Short Herringbone Peacoat
Price: $87.45 • 44% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $159
Levi's Quilted Puffer Jacket
Price: $99.90 • 33% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $150
Eloquii Relaxed Moto Jacket
Price: $79.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $159.95 Use promo code YAY
$150 or less
J.Crew Reversible quilted lightweight Greenwich jacket
Price: $134 • 50% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $268 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
J.Crew Lightweight cinched-waist puffer jacket in Dusty Ivory
Price: $139 • 50% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $279 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Gap Duvet Wrap Puffer Coat
Price: $103 • 30% SavingsGapOriginal: $148
Gap Faux-Leather Big Puff Crop Jacket
Price: $133 • 10% SavingsGapOriginal: $148
UGG Maeve Sherpa Jacket in Lotus Blossom
Price: $137.99 • 30% SavingsUGGOriginal: $198
Sam Edelman Double Breasted Bouclé Peacoat
Price: $119.99 • 36% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $190
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Snap Front Coat
Price: $119.99 • 45% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $220
Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat
Price: $149.99 • 37% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $240
$200 or less
J.Crew New Daphne topcoat in Italian boiled wool in Hthr Camel
Price: $180.70 • 35% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $278 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Gap Recycled Double-Face Wool Wrap Coat
Price: $200 • 12% SavingsGapOriginal: $228
Lauren Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Hooded Down & Feather Puffer Coat
Price: $199.90 • 41% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $340
Gallery Belted Coat
Price: $179.90 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $240