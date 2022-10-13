It's getting cold outside, and we're layering up with the best outerwear we can find!

When it comes to fall and winter outerwear, there are so many stylish choices to enhance your outfit. We love trendy quilted coats and jackets, wool coats, blazer jackets, wrap coats and beyond.

We love it even more when the pieces we're eyeing go on sale.

Right now, retailers including J.Crew, Old Navy, Nordstrom and more have discounted outerwear styles on their websites. J.Crew, for example, is offering up to 50% off women's outerwear (and more) -- just use code SHOPEARLY to access the discount.

Shop all of our picks from the sale below!

$50 or less

Old Navy Packable Oversized Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Packable Oversized Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket for Women

Price: $35.99 40% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $59.99
Old Navy Soft-Brushed Sherpa-Trim Jacket for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Soft-Brushed Sherpa-Trim Jacket for Women

Price: $41.99 40% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $69.99
Treasure &#38; Bond Cotton Denim Barn Jacket
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Cotton Denim Barn Jacket

Price: $49.50 50% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $99
$100 or less

Old Navy Relaxed Plaid Soft-Brushed Overcoat for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Relaxed Plaid Soft-Brushed Overcoat for Women

Price: $50.99 40% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $84.99
J.Crew Quilted Louisa puffer lady jacket in General Surplus
J.Crew

J.Crew Quilted Louisa puffer lady jacket in General Surplus

Price: $94 50% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $188 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
J.Crew New quilted cocoon puffer coat
J.Crew

J.Crew New quilted cocoon puffer coat

Price: $99 50% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $198 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
UGG Marlene Sherpa Jacket
UGG

UGG Marlene Sherpa Jacket

Price: $88.99 30% SavingsUGG

Original: $128
Nordstrom Short Herringbone Peacoat
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Short Herringbone Peacoat

Price: $87.45 44% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $159
Levi&#39;s Quilted Puffer Jacket
Levi&#39;s

Levi's Quilted Puffer Jacket

Price: $99.90 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $150
Eloquii Relaxed Moto Jacket
Eloquii

Eloquii Relaxed Moto Jacket

Price: $79.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $159.95 Use promo code YAY
$150 or less

J.Crew Reversible quilted lightweight Greenwich jacket
J.Crew

J.Crew Reversible quilted lightweight Greenwich jacket

Price: $134 50% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $268 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
J.Crew Lightweight cinched-waist puffer jacket in Dusty Ivory
J.Crew

J.Crew Lightweight cinched-waist puffer jacket in Dusty Ivory

Price: $139 50% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $279 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Gap Duvet Wrap Puffer Coat
Gap

Gap Duvet Wrap Puffer Coat

Price: $103 30% SavingsGap

Original: $148
Gap Faux-Leather Big Puff Crop Jacket
Gap

Gap Faux-Leather Big Puff Crop Jacket

Price: $133 10% SavingsGap

Original: $148
UGG Maeve Sherpa Jacket in Lotus Blossom
UGG

UGG Maeve Sherpa Jacket in Lotus Blossom

Price: $137.99 30% SavingsUGG

Original: $198
Sam Edelman Double Breasted Bouclé Peacoat
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Double Breasted Bouclé Peacoat

Price: $119.99 36% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $190
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Snap Front Coat
Nordstrom

Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Snap Front Coat

Price: $119.99 45% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $220
Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat

Price: $149.99 37% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $240
$200 or less

J.Crew New Daphne topcoat in Italian boiled wool in Hthr Camel
J.Crew

J.Crew New Daphne topcoat in Italian boiled wool in Hthr Camel

Price: $180.70 35% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $278 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Gap Recycled Double-Face Wool Wrap Coat
Gap

Gap Recycled Double-Face Wool Wrap Coat

Price: $200 12% SavingsGap

Original: $228
Lauren Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Hooded Down &#38; Feather Puffer Coat
Nordstrom

Lauren Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Hooded Down & Feather Puffer Coat

Price: $199.90 41% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $340
Gallery Belted Coat
Nordstrom

Gallery Belted Coat

Price: $179.90 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $240
