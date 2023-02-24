If your sleepwear drawer is filled with mostly old sweatpants and college T-shirts, it may be worth investing in some cute pajama sets to freshen things up.
Not only do matching sets look great, but they make getting ready for bed that much more efficient. Not to mention a matching set takes the guesswork out of packing for a vacation.
We're rounding up some of our favorite matching pajama sets for spring, from silk sets with short-sleeved tops and shorts to cotton and modal sets with long sleeves for chillier nights. We're eyeing fun patterns and colors, like floral and sage green, so that we can wear our pajamas as loungewear beyond the bedroom, too.
Plus, shop newly launched SKIMS sleep from the brand's cotton sleep collection, featuring T-shirts pants and shorts you can purchase in matching colors.
Check it out all of our women's pajama set picks below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Amazon Essentials womens Waffle Snug Fit Pajama Set
Price: $19.60 • 14% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $23
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Avidlove Women Cami Pajama Set Modal Sleepwear Lace Trim Short PJ Set with Shorts
Price: $23.59 to $23.99 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Ekouaer Knit Pajamas Set for Women Lounge Sets Long Puff Sleeve Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Sweater Sets S-XXL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Real Essentials 2 Pack: Women’s Pajama Set Super-Soft Short & Long Sleeve Top With Pants (Available In Plus Size)
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Long-Sleeve Shirt and Full-Length Bottom Pajama Set (Available in Plus Size)
Price: $27 • 9% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $29.95
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-piece Pj Sets Sleepwear Loungewear Button-Down Pj Sets
SKIMS
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SKIMS Cotton Sleep Split Neck Tank
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SKIMS Cotton Sleep Mock Neck T-shirt
Maisonette
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PETITE PLUME Women's Long Sleeve Short Set, Vintage Rose
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PETITE PLUME Women's Pajama Set, Indigo Floral
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PETIDOUX Women's Summer Peaches Pajamas, Orange
Eberjey
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
eberjey Organic Sandwashed Cotton Printed Long PJ Set
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
eberjey Gisele TENCEL Modal Relaxed Short PJ Set
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Short PJ Set
For Days
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
For Days Jersey Pajama Short Set - Linen
Price: $64 • 50% SavingsFor DaysOriginal: $128
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
For Days Cotton Poplin Pajama Short Set - Ivory Floral
Price: $38.40 • 70% SavingsFor DaysOriginal: $128
Aerie
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Aerie Poplin Pajama Shirt
Price: $27.71 • 25% SavingsAerieOriginal: $36.95
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Aerie Poplin High Waisted Boyfriend Boxer
Price: $26.21 • 25% SavingsAerieOriginal: $34.95
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Aerie Poplin Pajama Shirt
Price: $27.71 • 25% SavingsAerieOriginal: $36.95
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Aerie Poplin High Waisted Boyfriend Boxer
Price: $26.21 • 25% SavingsAerieOriginal: $34.95
PJ Place
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PJ Place Womens Floral Poplin Pajama Set - Chai
Price: $41.97 • 40% SavingsPJ PlaceOriginal: $69.95
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PJ Place Womens Modal Pajama Set - Tan
Price: $24.47 to $25.77 • 29% to 40% SavingsPJ PlaceOriginal: $34.95 to $42.95
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PJ Place Womens Floral Pajama Set - Canyon Gold
Price: $29.97 • 40% SavingsPJ PlaceOriginal: $49.95