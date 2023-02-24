If your sleepwear drawer is filled with mostly old sweatpants and college T-shirts, it may be worth investing in some cute pajama sets to freshen things up.

Not only do matching sets look great, but they make getting ready for bed that much more efficient. Not to mention a matching set takes the guesswork out of packing for a vacation.

We're rounding up some of our favorite matching pajama sets for spring, from silk sets with short-sleeved tops and shorts to cotton and modal sets with long sleeves for chillier nights. We're eyeing fun patterns and colors, like floral and sage green, so that we can wear our pajamas as loungewear beyond the bedroom, too.

Plus, shop newly launched SKIMS sleep from the brand's cotton sleep collection, featuring T-shirts pants and shorts you can purchase in matching colors.

Check it out all of our women's pajama set picks below!

Amazon

Amazon Amazon Essentials womens Waffle Snug Fit Pajama Set Price : $19.60 • 14% Savings Amazon Original: $23 Shop Now

Amazon Avidlove Women Cami Pajama Set Modal Sleepwear Lace Trim Short PJ Set with Shorts Price: $23.59 to $23.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Ekouaer Knit Pajamas Set for Women Lounge Sets Long Puff Sleeve Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Sweater Sets S-XXL Price: $38.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Real Essentials 2 Pack: Women’s Pajama Set Super-Soft Short & Long Sleeve Top With Pants (Available In Plus Size) Price: $39.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Long-Sleeve Shirt and Full-Length Bottom Pajama Set (Available in Plus Size) Price : $27 • 9% Savings Amazon Original: $29.95 Shop Now

Amazon SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-piece Pj Sets Sleepwear Loungewear Button-Down Pj Sets Price: $24.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

SKIMS

SKIMS SKIMS Cotton Sleep Split Neck Tank Price: $48 • From: SKIMS Shop Now

Maisonette

Maisonette PETITE PLUME Women's Long Sleeve Short Set, Vintage Rose Price: $84 • From: Maisonette Shop Now

Eberjey

eberjey eberjey Organic Sandwashed Cotton Printed Long PJ Set Price: $198 • From: eberjey Shop Now

eberjey eberjey Gisele TENCEL Modal Relaxed Short PJ Set Price: $128 • From: eberjey Shop Now

eberjey eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set Price: $258 • From: eberjey Shop Now

eberjey eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Short PJ Set Price: $258 • From: eberjey Shop Now

For Days

For Days For Days Jersey Pajama Short Set - Linen Price : $64 • 50% Savings For Days Original: $128 Shop Now

For Days For Days Cotton Poplin Pajama Short Set - Ivory Floral Price : $38.40 • 70% Savings For Days Original: $128 Shop Now

Aerie

Aerie Aerie Poplin Pajama Shirt Price : $27.71 • 25% Savings Aerie Original: $36.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Poplin High Waisted Boyfriend Boxer Price : $26.21 • 25% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now

PJ Place

PJ Place PJ Place Womens Floral Poplin Pajama Set - Chai Price : $41.97 • 40% Savings PJ Place Original: $69.95 Shop Now

PJ Place PJ Place Womens Modal Pajama Set - Tan Price : $24.47 to $25.77 • 29% to 40% Savings PJ Place Original: $34.95 to $42.95 Shop Now

