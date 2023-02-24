If your sleepwear drawer is filled with mostly old sweatpants and college T-shirts, it may be worth investing in some cute pajama sets to freshen things up.

Not only do matching sets look great, but they make getting ready for bed that much more efficient. Not to mention a matching set takes the guesswork out of packing for a vacation.

We're rounding up some of our favorite matching pajama sets for spring, from silk sets with short-sleeved tops and shorts to cotton and modal sets with long sleeves for chillier nights. We're eyeing fun patterns and colors, like floral and sage green, so that we can wear our pajamas as loungewear beyond the bedroom, too.

Plus, shop newly launched SKIMS sleep from the brand's cotton sleep collection, featuring T-shirts pants and shorts you can purchase in matching colors.

Check it out all of our women's pajama set picks below!

Amazon

Amazon Essentials womens Waffle Snug Fit Pajama Set
Amazon

Amazon Essentials womens Waffle Snug Fit Pajama Set

Price: $19.60 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $23
Avidlove Women Cami Pajama Set Modal Sleepwear Lace Trim Short PJ Set with Shorts
Amazon

Avidlove Women Cami Pajama Set Modal Sleepwear Lace Trim Short PJ Set with Shorts

Price: $23.59 to $23.99   From: Amazon

Ekouaer Knit Pajamas Set for Women Lounge Sets Long Puff Sleeve Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Sweater Sets S-XXL
Amazon

Ekouaer Knit Pajamas Set for Women Lounge Sets Long Puff Sleeve Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Sweater Sets S-XXL

Price: $38.99   From: Amazon

Real Essentials 2 Pack: Women’s Pajama Set Super-Soft Short &#38; Long Sleeve Top With Pants (Available In Plus Size)
Amazon

Real Essentials 2 Pack: Women’s Pajama Set Super-Soft Short & Long Sleeve Top With Pants (Available In Plus Size)

Price: $39.99   From: Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women&#39;s Cotton Modal Long-Sleeve Shirt and Full-Length Bottom Pajama Set (Available in Plus Size)
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Long-Sleeve Shirt and Full-Length Bottom Pajama Set (Available in Plus Size)

Price: $27 9% SavingsAmazon

Original: $29.95
SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-piece Pj Sets Sleepwear Loungewear Button-Down Pj Sets
Amazon

SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-piece Pj Sets Sleepwear Loungewear Button-Down Pj Sets

Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Sleep Split Neck Tank
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Sleep Split Neck Tank

Price: $48   From: SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Sleep Pant
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Sleep Pant

Price: $58   From: SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Sleep Short
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Sleep Short

Price: $32   From: SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Sleep Mock Neck T-shirt
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Sleep Mock Neck T-shirt

Price: $48   From: SKIMS

Maisonette

PETITE PLUME Women&#39;s Long Sleeve Short Set, Vintage Rose
Maisonette

PETITE PLUME Women's Long Sleeve Short Set, Vintage Rose

Price: $84   From: Maisonette

PETITE PLUME Women&#39;s Pajama Set, Indigo Floral
Maisonette

PETITE PLUME Women's Pajama Set, Indigo Floral

Price: $88   From: Maisonette

PETIDOUX Women&#39;s Summer Peaches Pajamas, Orange
Maisonette

PETIDOUX Women's Summer Peaches Pajamas, Orange

Price: $120   From: Maisonette

Eberjey

eberjey Organic Sandwashed Cotton Printed Long PJ Set
eberjey

eberjey Organic Sandwashed Cotton Printed Long PJ Set

Price: $198   From: eberjey

eberjey Gisele TENCEL Modal Relaxed Short PJ Set
eberjey

eberjey Gisele TENCEL Modal Relaxed Short PJ Set

Price: $128   From: eberjey

eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set
eberjey

eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set

Price: $258   From: eberjey

eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Short PJ Set
eberjey

eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Short PJ Set

Price: $258   From: eberjey

For Days

For Days Jersey Pajama Short Set - Linen
For Days

For Days Jersey Pajama Short Set - Linen

Price: $64 50% SavingsFor Days

Original: $128
For Days Cotton Poplin Pajama Short Set - Ivory Floral
For Days

For Days Cotton Poplin Pajama Short Set - Ivory Floral

Price: $38.40 70% SavingsFor Days

Original: $128
Aerie

Aerie Poplin Pajama Shirt
Aerie

Aerie Poplin Pajama Shirt

Price: $27.71 25% SavingsAerie

Original: $36.95
Aerie Poplin High Waisted Boyfriend Boxer
Aerie

Aerie Poplin High Waisted Boyfriend Boxer

Price: $26.21 25% SavingsAerie

Original: $34.95
PJ Place

PJ Place Womens Floral Poplin Pajama Set - Chai
PJ Place

PJ Place Womens Floral Poplin Pajama Set - Chai

Price: $41.97 40% SavingsPJ Place

Original: $69.95
PJ Place Womens Modal Pajama Set - Tan
PJ Place

PJ Place Womens Modal Pajama Set - Tan

Price: $24.47 to $25.77 29% to 40% SavingsPJ Place

Original: $34.95 to $42.95
PJ Place Womens Floral Pajama Set - Canyon Gold
PJ Place

PJ Place Womens Floral Pajama Set - Canyon Gold

Price: $29.97 40% SavingsPJ Place

Original: $49.95
