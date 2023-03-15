Spring has (almost) sprung and so have spring sales!

The change of season commonly prompts a clean-out of inventory at most major retailers, which means it's a great time to refresh and renew your space and wardrobe.

You can expect to find deals on fashion essentials, swim, bedding and more.

To help make your online shopping experience easier, we've rounded up all the best spring sales happening now in one place.

Check it out!

Aerie

Aerie is offering 30% off swimwear through March 17.

Aerie Aerie Ruched String Triangle Bikini Top Price : $24.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom Price : $20.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $29.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Ribbed Wrap One Piece Swimsuit Price : $44.06 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $62.95 Shop Now

Brooklinen

Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide through March 21 for Sleep Awareness Week.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set Price : $151.20 • 20% Savings Brooklinen Original: $189 Shop Now These buttery-smooth sheets are 100% cotton and a bestseller for Brooklinen. With a luxurious 480-thread count and a slightly luminous finish, the set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

Macy's

Macy's is offering up to 40% off until March 16. Following that sale, Macy's will offer an extra 20% off with code SPRING from March 17 through 19.

Macy's Men's 5-Pk. Cotton Classics Crew Neck Undershirts Price : $41.70 • 40% Savings Macy's Original: $69.50 Shop Now

Macy's Men's 5-Pack Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs Price : $41.70 • 40% Savings Macy's Original: $69.50 Shop Now

Madewell

Madewell will offer 25% off sitewide for Madewell Insiders from March 17-27.

Right now, shop up to 30% off apparel, accessories, decor and more at Maisonette. Plus, take an extra 10% off sale items with code BDAY6. The sale runs through March 20, with surprise deals launching each day.

Maisonette CRANE BABY Lion Pillow, Kendi Price : $27.99 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $39.99 Shop Now

Maisonette EMU AUSTRALIA Women's Mayberry Slipper, Charcoal Price : $41.97 • 29% Savings Maisonette Original: $59.95 Shop Now

Maisonette TEAMSON KIDS Little Chef Paris Modern Play Kitchen Price : $136 • 20% Savings Maisonette Original: $170 Shop Now

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering great discounts across all categories for men, women and children.

Nordstrom Clifton 8 Running Shoe Price : $112 • 20% Savings Nordstrom Original: $140 Shop Now

Spanx

Spanx has launched a new Bridal Shop with a curated collection of shapewear, including a new Linen colorway.

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Price: $148 • From: Spanx Shop Now

Sheertex

Sheertex's warehouse sale runs through March 15 -- all tights are $39 or less.

Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights Price : $39 • 33% Savings Sheertex Original: $59 Shop Now

J.Crew

J.Crew has launched new items within its home line. Score 25% off full-priced items with the code SHOP25 at checkout.

Ulta

Ulta's bi-annual beauty event, 21 Days of Beauty, which started March 12, will offer new, exclusive makeup, skin care and fragrance deals every day through April 1.

Ulta Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner GMA Deal : $12 • 50% Savings Ulta Original: $24 Shop Now

Ulta Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector GMA Deal : $39.50 • 50% Savings Ulta Original: $79 Shop Now

Ulta Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge GMA Deal : $29.99 • 50% Savings Ulta Original: $59.99 Shop Now

Ulta LORAC PRO Palette Noir GMA Deal : $19.50 • 50% Savings Ulta Original: $39 Shop Now

Ulta Erborian BB Crème GMA Deal : $22.50 • 50% Savings Ulta Original: $45 Shop Now

Wayfair

Wayfair is offering up to 60% off all sleep essentials from bed sets to Sealy deals and more.

Wayfair Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology Price : $579.99 • 55% Savings Wayfair Original: $1299 Shop Now

