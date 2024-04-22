The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced.

On Sunday during "American Idol's" live "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night" episode, Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie revealed the list of artists who will be inducted.

In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, Cher poses at an event in New York. | In this Sept. 10, 2022, file photo, Ozzy Osbourne appears at an event in Long Beach, Calif. | Mary J. Blige attends an event in Atlanta, on Jan. 20, 2024. FilmMagic via Getty Images | Getty Images | Getty Images for TV One

In the performer category, artists who are being inducted include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Alexis Korner, Big Mama Thornton, and John Mayall will receive the musical influencer award, which goes to artists whose music has influenced and evolved rock & roll music impacting youth culture.

Big Mama Thornton is shown in this studio portrait from 1955. | In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Jimmy Buffett arrives at an event in Hollywood, Calif. | Dionne Warwick attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala, on Feb. 3, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Redferns via Getty Images | Getty Images | WireImage via Getty Images

Recipients of the musical excellence award are Dionne Warwick, Jimmy Buffett, MC5 and Norman Whitfield. The musical excellence award is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers who have made a substantial impact through their music.

Television, music and film producer Suzanne de Passe will also receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The award is for "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll music that has impacted youth culture," according to a press release.

Rick Marcel, Amir Bayyan, Robert "Kool" Bell and Shawn McQuiller of Kool & the Gang perform at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, on Oct. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images, FILE

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement about the inductees. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Phife Dawg, Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest perform at SXSW, on March 16, 2013, in Austin, Texas. John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung, FILE

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will stream live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Disney+ on Oct. 19.

The special will also be aired on ABC at a later date and will be available on Hulu the next day.